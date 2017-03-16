Username: 1

USA Beef Packing LLC plans to open in April at a plant on Cedardale Road. County commissioners voted Thursday to approve an agreement that enables the county to act as fiscal agent for $400,000 in state funding for the business, owned by Jose A. Madrid of El Paso. He is shown here in February with his daughter, Idali Madrid. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Chaves County should see at least 30 new jobs now that an ordinance and agreement have been approved by commissioners that will help allow a beef packing company to receive state funding, a project supporter said.

John Mulcahy, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., called the business an “extremely important project for our county and the state of [auth] New Mexico” when addressing the Chaves County Board of Commissioners at its Thursday meeting.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a new ordinance allowing the county to enter an intergovernmental agreement with the New Mexico Economic Development Department. That agreement allows the county to act as the fiscal agent for $400,000 in state Local Economic Development Act, or LEDA, funds to go to USA Beef Packing LLC for its beef slaughter and processing plant at 3845 Cedardale Road.

Mulcahy said that the project will benefit the county, the labor force, the many dairy farms in the area and even the animals.

Mulcahy and business owner Jose A. Madrid of El Paso, interviewed in February, said that area dairy cows experience hardships now because they are shipped four to five hours to processing plants and sometimes go a day or longer without being milked before reaching the facility.

“We are one of the few states in the nation that does not have a beef packing facility,” Mulcahy said.

In documents, public comments and interviews, Mulcahy and Madrid have said that the company will hire 30 people to begin with and up to 57 people by March 2021 to work at the slaughter and processing plant, which will prepare beef for human consumption. The jobs will pay $12 an hour to $16 an hour for experienced workers, Mulcahy said.

The agreement requires the plant to open by September, but the owner said in February that he intends for it to be operating by April. He also said that the thought the plant could have as many as 60 workers within a year.

No opposition to the funding agreement or the business was voiced at the public hearing held during the meeting. The five commissioners, Jeff Bilberry, James Duffey, T. Calder Ezzell Jr., Will Cavin and Robert Corn, were all present to vote.

Commissioners previously approved the rezoning of the 24-acre property from agricultural to industrial, which the business owner said was needed to expand the plant. The current plant is about 130,000 square feet, documents indicate.

According to online information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service, New Mexico was the ninth largest dairy operator in the United States in 2012, with 330,000 cows.

The board also approved other six items during the meeting related to road applications, a release of a county right-of-way, the granting of a special permit, the approval of volunteer firefighter retirement reports and personnel issues.

The personnel changes involving Road Department staffing did cause a department staff member to voice objections, saying that recent changes did not allow those who have worked for the department for many years the opportunity for promotion. Commissioners and county staff met briefly in a closed session to discuss the situation prior to the commissioners’ vote to accept the personnel changes.

