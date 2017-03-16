Username: 1

Spring into Wellness at CB Laboratory

As a service to the community, CB Laboratory is offering a special “Spring Wellness Testing Fair at a reduced price. It will be located at CB Laboratory and run from Monday, March 20th to Friday, April 21st. Remember, it is wellness testing so you will have to pay for the testing.

Female Wellness Panel – $100 Male Wellness Panel – $120

Both panels include CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid and TSH tests. The Male Wellness Panel also includes a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test as well.

Most people want to feel informed about their health status nowadays. Healthcare providers are the most knowledgeable people to question about what tests are being run and why. They can recognize your symptoms, determine the cause and prescribe the right course of treatment. Laboratory personnel know what a specific test evaluates, however they may not know exactly why your healthcare provider is running said tests. The best time to ask questions is when your health care provider gives you an order for laboratory tests.

FAQ’s for when your provider wants you to get a laboratory test done:

Q. What tests am I having done, what are they for and what will they tell me?

If you understand why your provider needs the tests that have been ordered, it will [auth] make more sense to get the tests performed so the correct course of treatment can be administered. Basically, you’re asking how the results will be utilized for your benefit.

Q. Did you provide diagnosis codes so my insurance will pay?

Unfortunately, medical care is very expensive and that can include laboratory tests. In order for your insurance to reimburse the cost of a laboratory procedure, the provider needs to provide a diagnosis code (referred to as an ICD-10 code) that’ll justify the need for the procedure. In some cases, insurance may not cover specific tests but this doesn’t mean it was unnecessary as it may have been very beneficial to your provider in treating you correctly.

FAQ’s for when your provider says “I have a laboratory and you have to get your laboratory testing done here.”:

Q. Do you have an actual laboratory in the facility where all testing will be performed or will the blood just be drawn and sent to another facility to be run?

Often times providers take samples and send it to another facility such as a hospital, or even out of town, to have the testing performed. You would then receive a bill from that testing facility.

Q. Can I have an order to have my laboratory work done at another laboratory?

Remember, you have the right to have your lab work performed wherever you choose. Just request a written order for the lab work and take it to the facility of your preference. Even if your provider has an in-house lab, it’s still your choice.

Q. Does the facility performing my lab work have a contract with my insurance company?

Some insurance plans have exclusive contracts with a laboratory; if your lab work isn’t performed at said laboratory, you will be out of network and responsible for 100% for your bill. C-B Laboratory, as a courtesy to our patients, strives to keep them in-network to reduce out-of-pocket cost for laboratory testing.

FAQ’s for the Laboratory Facility:

Q. What is an ABN (Advanced Beneficiary Notice) and why must I sign it if I have insurance?

An ABN is a document that you must read, understand and sign prior to having your laboratory testing performed. This document is required by Medicare if the testing ordered could not be covered financially. You have the right to refuse the testing or you can agree to cover the cost if the test is denied by Medicare.

Q. Do I have to pay for my testing at the time of service?

That all depends on your insurance. If you have coverage, C-B Laboratory will bill you once your insurance has paid their portion. If you don’t have insurance or choose not to utilize coverage, you will be asked to pay at the time of service.

Q. Why do I need to fast and what does this mean?

Fasting for a blood test usually means that you cannot eat or drink anything except water for 8 to 12 hours prior to a sample being taken. Some tests require you to abstain from taking your medication prior to sampling so that the levels are at their lowest point. Always ask your healthcare provider if you need to fast prior to providing a sample.

Q. I don’t currently have a healthcare provider but I want to make sure that I am doing well, can I get tests ran without an order?

Yes, this is called a Wellness Test; you will have to pay for these tests as insurance will not cover it unless it’s ordered by a healthcare provider. Once you obtain one, we strongly recommend that you deliver the results of said test to your healthcare provider for interpretation.

C-B Laboratory, Inc.

313 W Country Club Rd, Ste. #8

(575) 622-1972

Mon – Thurs 7 AM to 5 PM

Fri 7 AM to 2 PM

All forms of major payment are accepted

