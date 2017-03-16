Username: 1

SANTA FE — A bill intended to prevent hazing in New Mexico’s schools has cle[auth] ared the New Mexico House of Representatives by a wide margin and awaits a vote in the state Senate.

The House voted 56 to 2 Monday in favor of House Bill 427, sponsored by state Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Bernalillo.

Youngblood’s bill would require every New Mexico educational institution to adopt, post, and enforce a hazing prevention policy. The bill defines what actions are considered hazing and lists the areas that hazing policies need to address to ensure the policies are consistent statewide.

The bill was amended with technical changes and passed by the Senate Education Committee Wednesday by a 7-0 vote. The amended has until noon Saturday, when the legislative session ends, to be passed by both the House and Senate to reach the governor’s desk.

The bill would require that hazing prevention policies be printed in every student handbook and distributed to parents and students. The handbooks would have to contain a definition and prohibition on hazing, prohibition against aiding or abetting hazing and a description of when it would be appropriate to refer a hazing violation to law enforcement.

According to statistics cited in an analysis of HB 427, 48 percent of high school students and 5 percent of college report being subjected to hazing. Forty percent of the students who were hazed said that a coach or other adult was aware hazing was taking place. More than half of hazing acts are posted on the internet, and 27 percent of students do not have confidence that adults would be able to adequately respond to a hazing incident.

“Hazing has no place in New Mexico’s schools,” Youngblood said in a news release. “Yet, New Mexico is one of six states without an anti-hazing law. Every year, there is at least one person in this country who dies as a result of hazing. Ensuring New Mexico schools have uniform anti-hazing policies that are consistently enforced will protect the safety of students both in high school and in college. We only have a few days left in this session, and I hope the Senate will move quickly on this legislation.”

