Spring begins next week, and following closely behind it will be the start of the season when a variety of severe weather could potentially be seen in this region, from tornadoes and lightning to hailstorms and rainstorms that can result in flooding.

These dramatic and often quick-moving weather occurrences have been seen in years past to begin by April and continue through the summer monsoon season.

With that in mind, the Roswell/Chaves County Office of Emergency Management urges citizens in Roswell and throughout Chaves County to sign up for notifications from the city and county that will warn, inform and instruct residents during severe weather and emergency situations.

People can select one or more means — text message, [auth] email and voice message — of receiving the notifications.

The emergency notification system, called CivicReady by the company that developed it, is accessible on the websites of the city of Roswell (roswell-nm.gov) and Chaves County (co.chaves.nm.us).

Having a mass notification system in place allows the Roswell/Chaves County Office of Emergency Management and other emergency response agencies to more quickly notify residents of important and urgent information during emergency situations or potential threats and hazards. All Roswell and Chaves County residents are asked to sign up so the system can be used most effectively to notify the greatest number of people when needed. A person will receive notifications only if that person has signed up to do so.

Residents signing up for the notifications can choose not only through which means they would like to receive information, they can also customize their registration to limit what times of the day they allow notifications to be sent to them. People can also select the types of weather situations for which they would like to be notified.

The weather section of the system includes things such as severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, floods, excessive heat and other specific weather threats. The emergency notification website also features information about preparing for a wide variety of weather and other emergencies, as well as what to do during and after those situations.

When signing up electronically, an email address is required as the user identification. A person registered in the system can sign in any time to change the specifications in his or her account. Anyone who does not have an email address may sign up by calling the Roswell/Chaves County Office of Emergency Management at (575) 624-6740.

A user may enter multiple phone numbers and addresses, with the latter enabling the user to receive emergency notifications affecting different locations, which could perhaps include a person’s home, work site, school or residences of other family members. The system allows officials to send out notifications to the entire city or county, or limit a notification to a specific area being affected by an emergency situation.

