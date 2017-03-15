Username: 1

The Roswell school district is still waiting for the state to approve the release of funds to begin the Del Norte Elementary School reconstruction project, according to the district’s construction coordinator.

Mac Rogers made a presentation about the district’s ongoing construction project, the Parkview Early Literacy Center, and the next one to be undertaken, the Del Norte project, during the Tuesday night meeting of the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education.

In a later phone interview, Rogers said that the state, which had earlier rejected funding the Del Norte project at 100 percent because of state fiscal difficulties, has committed to provide about $16 million, or 73 percent, of the $22 million [auth] project.

“The state has said that it intends to be ready to commit to that share in July,” Rogers said, adding, however, that the state’s plans could be “subject to change.”

Previously, the school board voted to move about $8 million in cash reserves to a special account designated for the Del Norte project and to protect the money from a “claw-back” by the state.

Originally built in 1958, Del Norte is considered the New Mexico public school most in need of upgrades and improvements, according to school officials. District staff have determined that it would be better to rebuild the school, which serves about 500 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, on the existing site at 2701 N. Garden Ave. than renovate the current building.

Rogers said that, while the district can issue a request for proposal for design services now, it will not be able to enter into a contract to pay for those services until the state approves release of funding.

At this point, the school plans for architectural design to be finished by July 2017 and construction to begin in 2018. The intent is for the new building to be finished by July 2020, Rogers said.

He added that the district has “substantially completed” phase one of the three-phase Parkview Early Literacy Center renovation and expansion. The school building at 1700 W. Alameda Ave., now used for educational services for the developmentally disabled, has undergone extensive renovations and is now in the midst of new construction.

“We are in the middle of building 12 classrooms,” said Rogers. “We anticipate being completed in May, and then we will be installing playground equipment and doing some additional site work during the summer.” He explained that site work includes landscaping and work on parking lots.

The Parkview project previously has been estimated to cost about $14.53 million, with the district’s contribution being about $4.65 million.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« DWIs in Chaves County Roswell Sertoma invests in mentoring »