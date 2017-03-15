Roswell Sertoma invests in mentoring
Bob Stansell, left, president of the Roswell Sertoma club, presents a check for $5,000 to Bill Wolf, director of Big Brothers Big [auth] Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico. For the past four years, Roswell Sertoma Club has been a major sponsor for the Bowl for Kids’ Sake annual fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Each year, Roswell Sertoma donates over $50,000 dollars for youth activities and scholarships in Chaves County. For more information, visit bbbssenm.org or call 575-627-2227. (Submitted Photo)
