Username: 1

The Business Administration Department at New Mexico Military Institute is hosting the 2017 “Forum on Entrepreneurship” on Friday and Saturday.

This year’s theme is “What If?” and the event is free.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Mabee Lecture Hall with VIP speaker Ben Glenn, president of ChalkGuy Media International, kicking off the conference.

Nicknamed “The Chalk Guy,” Glenn will be speaking on self-motivation, self-knowlege, personal responsibility and positive attitude.

A VIP desert reception will be held at 8 p.m. in the Paul Horgan Library.

On Saturday, doors open at 7:30 a.m. at the Daniels Leadership Center with snacks provided.

Following is the schedule for Saturday.

• 8 a.m. — Welcome: BG Douglas Murray, academic dean, New Mexico Military Institute.

Forum Opening [auth] Session No. 1 – Dick Varnell, Spice Energy, managing Partner presents “The Vision Behind the Forum on Entrepreneurship” in the main auditorium of the Daniels Leadership Center.

• 8:45 a.m. — Session No. 2 – Elizabeth Boese on grant writing, “Show Me the Money,” in the main auditorium.

• 9:30 a.m. — Break with snacks.

• 9:45 a.m. — Session No. 3 – Jaime Lehman, founder and executive director, For Goodness Cakes, “Making Our World Better,” main auditorium.

• 10:45 a.m. — Session No. 4 – Frank Spencer III, owner, Aztec Contractors Inc., Owner, “Family, Legacy and Beyond!,” main auditorium.

• 11:45 a.m. — Debrief with Lt. Col. Philip Baca, associate dean, Division of Social Sciences and Leadership, Business and Criminal Justice, NMMI, main auditorium.

Noon — Picture in front of Daniels Leadership Center with speakers and guests followed by lunch for speakers and guests.

One of the most important aspects of NMMI’s Junior College Business Administration concentration is the value of the classes. Because of the institute’s strong teaching and curriculum, its business class credits are recognized by and can be transferred to many four year institutions such as: Ashford University, University of Akron, University of New Mexico, Grand Canyon University, New Mexico State University, Norwich University, Texas Tech University and Embry Riddle University.

The Business Administration program contains a wide array of business related classes. This broad curriculum allows students to gain knowledge in all corners of the business world. Some of classes offered include: Marketing, intro to business; accounting I and II; business writing; macro/micro economics; calculus for business; financial literacy; business ethics; business computer systems management; math for business and statistics.

General business, personal financial literacy, keyboarding and computer concepts are offered as part of the high school curriculum.

These classes, coupled with the leadership training in the Corps of Cadets, prepare our graduates to narrow their sights to what they might want to pursue at the next level. It is important that our students learn about all areas of business and leadership in order for them to find the niche suitable for them.

For more information, contact Lt. Col. Terri Garvey at 575-624-8253 or garvey@nmmi.edu.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« MUFON: In the know about UFOs Summer-like weather could be bad if followed by hard freeze »