MUFON: In the know about UFOs

March 15, 2017 • Local News

Don Burleson, state president of MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, shares his knowledge about a reported UFO landing in Socorro in 1964. He also talked about “Project Blue Book,” a [auth] series of studies by the U.S. Air Force that analyzed UFO sightings and was meant to provide information the public. Burleson writes a column for the Daily Record’s Vision Magazine called “UFOlogy.” Saturday’s meeting, which was attended by about 15 people, was held at the Roswell Adult and Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. The meetings are generally held once a once a month. For dates and times, check the Daily Record or call Burleson at 622-0855. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

