DWIs in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. [auth] If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Name: Lazaro J. Benitez
Age: 40
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 13 aggravated DWI, open alcohol container in vehicle
BrAC/BAC: refused
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Name: Anselmo Macias
Age: 40
Resident of: Dexter
Arrested: March 13, 2017
Aggravated DWI, driving without a license
BrAC/BAC: .27
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Name: Antonio Perez
Age: 63
From: Roswell
Arrested: March 11 for DWI, first offense
BrAC/BAC: 0.12/0.12
Arresting agency: CCSO
Name: Antonio J. Robles
Age: 29
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 11 for aggravated DWI, careless driving, failure to give immediate notice of accident
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Tiffany Sutherland
Age: 29
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 10 of aggravated DWI, first offense
BrAC/BAC: 0.21/0.19
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
