In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. [auth] If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Name: Lazaro J. Benitez

Age: 40

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: March 13 aggravated DWI, open alcohol container in vehicle

BrAC/BAC: refused

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department



Name: Anselmo Macias

Age: 40

Resident of: Dexter

Arrested: March 13, 2017

Aggravated DWI, driving without a license

BrAC/BAC: .27

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department



Name: Antonio Perez

Age: 63

From: Roswell

Arrested: March 11 for DWI, first offense

BrAC/BAC: 0.12/0.12

Arresting agency: CCSO

Name: Antonio J. Robles

Age: 29

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: March 11 for aggravated DWI, careless driving, failure to give immediate notice of accident

BrAC/BAC: Refused

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department



Tiffany Sutherland

Age: 29

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: March 10 of aggravated DWI, first offense

BrAC/BAC: 0.21/0.19

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

