Angela “Angie” Mae Humble passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017, at the age of 76 at her home in Roswell. She will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Pastor Lonnie Owens of Christ’s Church will be officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park.

Angie was born in Leedey, OK on July 20, 1940, to Frank Griffin Taylor and Icie Lavenie Snell Taylor, both deceased. She graduated from Leedey High School and then moved to Roswell where she met and married the love of her life, Donald “Don” R. Humble, on August 7, 1958. They raised their three children, Doneta, Debbie, and Keith, on the family farm. Angie spent the summers canning and freezing the large quantities of vegetables they raised until there was no space left in the freezer or on the pantry shelves, and made homemade ice cream every [auth] weekend. She spent countless hours at the sewing machine making matching dresses for the girls and coordinating shirts for Keith.

Angie was a stay-at-home wife and mother until she went to work in the banking industry in November 1971. She started her 41-1/2 year banking career as a teller at Roswell State Bank. Over the years, she worked in various capacities at financial institutions, including First National Bank of Roswell, United New Mexico Bank, Moncor, Norwest, First Federal Savings Bank, and First American Bank, from which she retired in February 2013. Her love of people and taking care of “her customers” made her work more than just a job — her customers became her friends and second family, and she loved taking care of them. She looked forward to seeing these special people, and they brought an immense amount of joy to her life.

Angie loved everyone. She always had a warm smile and gave great big hugs, whether it was a first time meeting or seeing someone she had known for years. She even converted some non-huggers into huggers over the years.

She had a special place in her heart for children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She did her best never to miss a ballgame, a school program, or any of their other activities, and was their biggest fan. Granny’s house was a fun place to visit, with special toys and lots of spoiling waiting for them there.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don Humble, sister Gertrude Alene Nixon, and brother-in-law Dick Kuepper.

Angie is survived by her children, Doneta Hopper (Alan), Debbie Cometti (Chuck), both of Roswell, and Keith Humble (partner Dave Pallone), of Denver. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tasha Curry (Caleb), Clint Hopper (Kecia), Brandon Cometti (Emily), all of Roswell, and Peyton Cometti (Casey) of Houston; and great-grandchildren Wyatt Curry, Kason and Cassidy Hopper, and Carter Cometti, all of Roswell, and Charlotte “Charlie” Cometti, of Houston.

She is also survived by her sisters Velmah Kuepper and Georgetta Meredith (Rodney); brother-in-law Raymond Nixon; numerous nieces and nephews; and Crissy, her four-legged “momma’s baby.”

Pallbearers will be Angie’s grandsons, Clint Hopper, Brandon Cometti, Peyton Cometti, and Caleb Curry, and special friends Kenneth Berry and Troy Yancey. Honorary pallbearers are Jon Meredith, Steve Meredith, Randy Hankins, Kevin Berry, Curtis Hellums, James Brassfield, Pinkie McDaniel, and John Correia.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marilyn Counts-Aragon for the many years of friendship and selfless caring for Angie; to Dr. Badine, Dr. Araujo and the compassionate nurses and staff of Kymera Cancer Center; Gentiva Hospice; and her caregivers Veronica, June, Eva, Claudia, Andrea, Tanya and Alexis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chaves County Cancer Fund, PO Box 193, Roswell, NM 88202.

MOTHER, GRANNY, FRIEND – a special lady who will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

