Corn is among the crops that require warm soil temperatures before planting. Although daytime high temperatures have been hovering in the mid to high 80s, local soil temperatures are still too cold for planting. In April, the Daily Record will publish soil temperatures from throughout the county to assist local farmers. (Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics)

The summer-like weather we are experiencing in southeast New Mexico and Roswell in particular has got trees and flowers blooming in abundance.

Soon, the growing season will begin for area farmers. And while the daytime high temperatures are hovering in the mid to high 80s, farmers [auth] pay more attention to the soil temperature than they do the ambient temperature.

Sandra Key Barraza, Chaves County Extension Agriculture agent, said farmers are looking for at least five days in a row with soil temperatures of 55 degrees or higher. She said both cotton and corn are “warm season” crops and the seedlings need the healthy embrace of warm soil to germinate.

To help out local farmers, through the month of April each year the Daily Record publishes daily soil temperatures recorded in several locations in the county.

The data comes from volunteers who submit their numbers each morning to the Extension Office, where they are compiled and forwarded to the newspaper.

Anyone can take their own soil temperatures, but don’t try using the thermometer that’s in your medicine cabinet. Barraza said there are special thermometers made specifically for taking soil temps. They have probes that are four to six inches long, and Barraza advises anyone who wishes to monitor their soil temperatures to do it first thing in the morning in the same place, preferably in moist soil.

And while Barraza enjoys the warm weather as much as anybody else, her concern as an expert in the ag business is that if we get a hard freeze it could kill off a lot of the early growth.

“We are not out of the woods on that yet,” she said. “If we get a cold snap in April and May it can do damage because things are actively growing.”

Asked to make her “Farmer’s Almanac” prediction for the remainder of 2017, Barraza said, “From what I hear it is supposed to be warm and dry.”

Then, after a brief pause, she added, “But I hope I’m wrong.”

