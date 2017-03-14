Username: 1

Lopez

Artesia Daily Press

An Artesia woman who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a Roswell man has been apprehended.

The Dexter Police Department arrested Shabriel R. Lopez, 21, of Artesia, Monday evening in Dexter without incident.

The Eddy County [auth] Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Eddy County issued a release seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lopez on Friday after a warrant was obtained for her arrest for her involvement in the murder of Danny E. Mendes.

Lopez was already wanted on an adult probation and parole hold. She is now charged with tampering with evidence in the first degree for her involvement in the homicide.

Mendes, 49, of Roswell, was found dead early Sunday morning near the intersection of Haystack and Four Dinkus roads south of Artesia. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Michael A. Jimenez, 26, of Artesia, was arrested March 8 on an open count of murder in the first degree for his involvement in the case. Jimenez was detained Wednesday afternoon following a standoff with police at 405 W. Cleveland Ave.

He was booked into the Eddy County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and now awaits preliminary examination at 2 p.m. March 23 in Carlsbad Magistrate Court.

In 2009, Jimenez pleaded guilty in the Fifth Judicial District Court in Carlsbad to one count of a aggravated battery, a class 3 felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a class 4 felony, according to online court records. Charges of tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dropped.

The victim, Mendes, has a nonviolent felony background, according to online records.

“We’re still actively investigating this case,” Lt. Matt Hutchinson of the ECSO said Monday. “We’ve got a lot of loose ends we’re tying up.”

Hutchinson encouraged anyone with additional information regarding the case to contact Det. Robert Navarrette at 575-887-7551 or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers of Eddy County at 1-844-786-7227; by texting the code word StopACrime plus the tip to CRIMES (274637); or via the Tipsoft link at cityofcarlsbadnm.com/police.cfm.

Managing editor Timothy P. Howsare contributed to this report.

Related Posts

About the Author: thowsare Timothy P. Howsare joined the Daily Record in April 2014. A graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Howsare has worked at newspapers in Arizona, Texas, Florida and South Carolina, winning awards for investigative reporting, spot news, news writing, feature writing, column writing, community service, page design and website content. To view his Linkedin profile, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/timothy-howsare-91993215/

« Suspect in 1995 Roswell murder arrested in El Paso EGP serves up infinite pieces of Pi »