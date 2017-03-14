Username: 1

By Daniel Borunda

El Paso Times

EL PASO, TEXAS — A man living in [auth] El Paso under an alias was arrested this week in connection with a homicide 22 years ago in Roswell.

Francisco Martinez Jr., 38, who was using the name “Rafael Rodriguez,” was wanted on a warrant in a 1995 murder case when he was a teenager, El Paso police said.

Martinez’s true identity was discovered after he was arrested Monday in connection with an unrelated family violence case, police said.

El Paso police had been looking for “Rafael Rodriguez,” who is listed as being a year older than Martinez, on a warrant on a family violence-burglary of habitation charge for an incident on Feb. 26, officials said.

On Monday, Martinez’s lawyer contacted El Paso police and told them that Martinez would surrender on the family-violence charge, police said.

Martinez surrendered at the police Central Regional Command Center in El Paso and was booked into jail.

“While investigating the case the officers became aware that Rodriguez had an alias name,” a police news release stated. “They then discovered that the offender had been living under an assumed identity as Rafael Rodriguez and a warrant check on the alias name revealed an outstanding warrant for murder.”

Police officials said that a fingerprint check confirmed Martinez’s true identity and that he was sought on a murder warrant from Chaves County.

Martinez was re-booked into the El Paso County Jail as a fugitive from justice. He is being held pending extradition to New Mexico.

Chaves County Sheriff Britt Snyder said he intends to extradite Martinez from El Paso County to Chaves County. If Martinez decides to appeal the extradition, Snyder said he will seek assistance from the Governor’s Office and the Fifth Judicial District district attorney.

Snyder praised the EPPD for their “good police work” in tracking down Martinez.

Terrell Tucker was sheriff of Chaves County when Martinez was identified as the man who shot Loebardo Loya on Oct. 15, 1995, according to an arrest warrant affidavit from the CCSO.

Around 5 p.m., the CCSO received a call of a shooting in the area of Old Chisum and Chisum Trail in Roswell. Almost a half hour later, a call was received from the emergency room at Medical Center North advising the sheriff’s office that there was a deceased shooting victim at the hospital, identified as Leobardo Loya.

In the affidavit, CCSO Lt. Luis Lara states that he interviewed Lassaro Loya, Loebardo Loya’s brother.

Lasaro Loya identified Francisco Martinez Jr., aka “Pelon,” as one of the shooters and that the other person was Robert Rojo. Lasaro Loya advised Lara that he personally knew these subjects, as they were from Artesia and that he had lived in Artesia at one time. Lasaro Loya further stated that Francisco Martinez Jr. and Roberto Rojo had arrived in Felipe Rojo’s pickup, described as a late model Ford Ranger belonging to Felipe Rojo, who was the driver of the vehicle at the time. Also that in the pickup were a total of five subjects: Francisco Martin Jr., Francisco Martinez Sr., Felipe Rojo, Robert Rojo and another unknown subject.

Lasaro Loya told authorities that his brother had an incident with Francisco Martin Jr. approximately one month prior to the shooting.

Lara located an incident report dated Aug. 26, 1995, in which Loebardo Loya made a complaint against Francisco Martinez Jr. for aggravated battery and assault, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit does not state whether any charges were brought against the four other subjects involved in the incident.

Daily Record managing editor Timothy P. Howsare contributed to this report.

