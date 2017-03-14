Username: 1

Castulo Aragon Jr., whose wife was found dead March 6 along U.S. Highway 285 about 40 miles south of Vaughn, talks with the Daily Record Tuesday afternoon outside his home after police searched his residence for a second time. State police are investigating the death of Maria Elena Tilton Aragon, a specialist who worked with deaf and hearing disabled students, as a homicide. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

Following a second search of his home Tuesday, the husband of the Roswell woman found dead last week off the side of a highway between Roswell and Vaughn said he has no idea why his wife might have been headed to Vaughn.

State police searched the home of Maria Elena Tilton Aragon and Castulo Aragon Jr. again Tuesday afternoon.

“The first time was longer,” Castulo Aragon told the Daily Record Tuesday of the initial police search of his home in the 1700 block of West Alameda Street on March 7. “This other one, they found nothing. They were just checking for something they might have missed, but everything was still the same.

“They were just doing their job, just investigating.”

State police are investigating the death of Maria Aragon, 49, as a homicide, a spokesperson for the agency said last week.

The body of the Roswell schools employee and mother of a Roswell High School student was found by New [auth] Mexico Department of Transportation workers at about 9:30 a.m. March 6 off the side of U.S. Highway 285, about 40 miles south of Vaughn in De Baca County, said state police.

“It was really a shock to me,” Castulo Aragon said. “I’m just waiting for them to finish, that’s all. I’m just waiting to see what they will find.”

Police haven’t released details of Maria Aragon’s death, and her husband said he has not been informed by police of the circumstances surrounding her death.

“They haven’t given me much details,” Castulo Aragon said. “In an investigation, they don’t give information, they take information. I can ask all the questions I want, but I’m not going to get anything, even though I’m the husband. But I contributed to sharing all the information that I know.”

Castulo Aragon, who said police have not told him that he is a suspect, said he has no idea why his wife might have been headed to Vaughn. He said they have no relatives or business in the Vaughn area.

“I don’t know why she would be up there,” he said, adding he had gotten a text message from his wife at about 10:30 a.m. March 5 saying she had gone for a walk.

Roswell Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth said Castulo Aragon reported his wife missing to Roswell police at about 11:30 p.m. March 5, about 13 hours after she reportedly texted her husband about taking a walk.

“That was the message that I got, but I don’t know whether she went for a walk, went in a car. I don’t know. I wasn’t here,” he said. “That was just the message that I got.”

Castulo Aragon said he understood that police needed to search their residence, and that as her husband, he was or is an initial suspect.

“I’m the first one, I understand that,” he said. “I understand that’s just procedure. I’ve cooperated with them all I can.”

Castulo Aragon, who said he works in the construction field, said he and his wife were planning a trip to Cancún, Mexico, next month.

“We were going on our first anniversary next month,” he said. “We already had a trip planned for Cancún. We were going to my niece’s wedding, too, but we were going to celebrate ours, too.”

He said he loved his wife very much.

“I still do, of course, very much,” he said. “It’s affected my sleep, my eating, thinking, speaking. It just weakens you. It really tears you up.”

Castulo and Maria Aragon attended Grace Community Church.

“I’m surrounded by a lot of family and church,” he said. “They help lift me up. Without them, I guess I’d probably feel a lot worse. But they’ve been a great help to me, spiritually and emotionally. Physically, I’m still working on eating and getting a little sleep.”

Maria Aragon was a specialist who worked with deaf and hearing disabled students for the Roswell Independent School District. Castulo Aragon said his wife also worked simultaneously for the New Mexico School for the Deaf for 10 years.

“She really loved working with the children,” he said. “In a classroom, she seemed like she was more productive being, able to work with more (students) at a time than just a few. She wanted to reach out to as many as she could. She was a good worker.”

Maria Aragon was born in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, on July 5, 1967, and graduated from La Mar University with a master’s degree, according to her obituary. Her memorial service was Monday at Grace Community Church, where she volunteered in many ministries and activities.

She also volunteered at the Adult Center, teaching Spanish.

Her obituary says Maria Aragon was also a painter and gained inspiration for some of her artistic works from the walks she enjoyed taking on beautiful days. She is survived by her husband, her son, her parents, a brother and many relatives and friends.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

