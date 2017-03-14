Username: 1

Ralph Waldo Boehms passed away on March 10, 2017. Ralph was born to R.E. and Zelma Boehms on April 28, 1925 in San Angelo, Texas. He was named for Ralph Waldo Emerson, who was his father’s favorite poet.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Donna Jo; his brother Hal and wife Jeanie; sisters Pan and husband Gene Langseth, Doris and husband Zip Brown, and brother-in-law Ed Fields. He is survived by his sister Cindy Fields; his son Don (Joyce) and Don’s children, [auth] Jennifer Lovato, Emily Boehms and her sons Aiden and Riley, and Timothy Boehms; his daughters Barbara Boehms and her daughter Joanna Boehms, Janet (Tom) Brandt and their daughter Emma, and Susan (Tony) Lewon and their daughter Annie.

Ralph graduated from Roswell High School in 1943. He joined the Army Air Forces and served from 1943 to 1946 during World War II. He returned to Roswell and met his future wife Donna Jo Wright. They were married on April 25, 1948, and in the fall moved to Denver where Ralph earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Denver University. He and Jo returned to Roswell and started a family.

One of his first ventures was with Paul Dollahon selling advertisements on benches for the city bus routes. He had the opportunity to buy the Culligan Soft Water franchise in Roswell, and he continued in that business until his retirement.

Community involvement was important to Ralph. He was a member of the Red Coats, the Elks Club and the Democratic Party. He also served on the Roswell City Council.

Ralph’s interests included golf, gardening and travel to visit extended family.

Because of Ralph’s strength, stability and love of family, his children were proud to call him their father.

Graveside service will take place at South Park Cemetery on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11 a.m., with military honors provided by the Roswell Veteran’s Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

