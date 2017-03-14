Username: 1

Advertising





Patricia “Patty” Ann Hidalgo passed away on Saturday March 11, 2017 in Roswell, NM. She was born October 6, 1956 in Artesia, NM to Roy and Margie Garcia.

Patty is preceded in death by her father Roy Garcia; paternal grandparents Miguel and Raquel Garcia; and maternal grandparents Cosme and Maria Castillo.

Patty worked for 19 years with her father and brother in the family’s glass business. She ran the front office handling the clerical work and any other task given to her.

When the family business closed, Patty found her love for her family and children extended further when she began working as a Client Service Agent for the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families department. Over her 15 years with CYFD, she met many children and families whom she loved as [auth] much as her own. Patty never hesitated to feed those who were hungry, provide drink for the thirsty, and clothe her clients and families. Her heart was huge not only for her family, but the families she served.

Patty loved to go camping with her family. She was excellent at preparing for these trips by creating lists so that everything possible needed was not forgotten. Patty planned her families camping trips thoroughly knowing what they were going to do, eat, and when it was going to happen. She wanted to be certain that everyone was going to enjoy the precious family time camping provided.

Patty enjoyed going to the casino and playing computer games (especially puzzle games) for entertainment. Some of her favorites were the Sudoku puzzle in the paper, solitaire, and other card games.

For 41 years, Patty was the fantastic and loving wife to her husband Raymond. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for him and they took care of each other by giving each other best of themselves. Patty was all about her family giving tremendous love to her daughter as well as her brothers and their families.

Patty is survived by her husband Raymond of Roswell; daughter Carolee Hidalgo of Roswell; mother Margie Castillo of Roswell; brothers Leroy Garcia, Jerry and wife Rosa Garcia, and Rudy and wife Crystal Garcia all of Roswell. Patty is also blessed with 15 nieces and nephews and eight godchildren.

A rosary will be recited on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 7 p.m., in the Ballard Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 16, 2017 at 11 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church with Father Charlie Martinez, OFM of St. Peter Catholic Church officiating.

Patty was a wonderful sister-in-law. She accepted Crystal, myself (Rosa) and the kids with open arms. She made us feel as part of the family from day one. Patty had a heart of gold and plenty of love for the little ones. Always encouraging and always with a kind word. As a sister, we always could count on her for advice and support. She always made it easier for us and help us carry our worries. Patty was like the mother hen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Military plane crashes near Clovis Ralph Waldo Boehms »