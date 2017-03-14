Username: 1

Four parents attending Tuesday night’s school board meeting shared emotional stories about their children being bullied in Roswell schools, including one woman whose daughter is being home-schooled now after prolonged problems led to an attempted suicide.

“She was told that she was worthless. She was told to kill herself,” said Sheila Olivas about a daughter that did well in school but suffered severe anxiety and depression following years of physical altercations and classroom and social media taunts.

“We were told by (school resource officers) that we should just move. Well, it isn’t that easy. We were told she should just get her GED. … I was told students were just trying to scare her,” Olivas told Interim Superintendent Susan Sanchez and the five board members. “Well, they succeeded.”

Following parents’ comments, President Nicole Austin asked Sanchez to investigate and report back to the board. She had preceded the public comments by indicating, “It is usually not in the best interest of the board, the district or the public to take action without proper research into the [auth] matters presented.”

Most of the parents speaking and a few others who did not address the board met outside the Administrative and Educational Services Complex following the public comments to share more about their children’s experiences and discuss what to do next.

Tina Ramus has formed the Parents Against Bullying of Roswell Facebook group after her son was in a physical fight and received death threats at Mesa Middle School. “I didn’t go to social media first,” she had told the board. “I went to the school first.”

The Facebook group now has more than 300 members following a few weeks of activity.

Ramus said that she intends to be back at the April 17 board meeting. But at the next meeting, she wants the bullying issue to be an agenda item so that a full presentation can be made rather than have comments limited to three minutes per speaker, the rule for the public comment section of the meeting.

In her comments, Ramus asked that parents be notified of all bullying incidents involving their children and that an adult-child ratio be established during lunches, recess or after school to monitor student interactions more effectively.

Sergio Gonzalez had specific requests involving a severe incidence of physical aggression against his high school daughter, but he also suggested that parents be notified whenever bullying occurs. In addition, he recommended having working surveillance cameras, stricter consequences for bystanders who don’t intervene or students who video fights, and new types of anti-bullying programs.

Heather Crenshaw said she is dealing with two incidents affecting her children. She said that her son has been involved in physical fights and now the strong academic performer is dreading attending middle school.

“These kids don’t want to go to school,” she said. “It is really sad that this school district can’t keep our students safe.”

Most of the board members did not discuss the bullying topic during their comments, but the two newly elected board members did.

“I wrote down the names of everyone here tonight because I am praying for each of you individually,” said Alan Gedde, a youth minister who was elected Feb. 7. “What I heard tonight was heart-breaking. … We love your students … and we want to create a school district where they can succeed.”

New board member James Edwards also acknowledged the parents’ concerns.

“I appreciate the parents who came out to address the bullying because I addressed the board a couple of years ago,” he said. “I do feel confident that Ms. Sanchez will look into it,” he said. “Our children are our future, but the teachers are also the most important commodity we have in the classroom. They deserve our full support.”

During the meeting, the board also honored some students and parents and heard from district staff about $2.84 million in state funding reductions the district has experienced so far this academic year. Matters to be heard after press time were to include votes regarding five grant applications, donations for laptops and three business contracts.

