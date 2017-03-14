Username: 1

Goddard senior outfielder Luke Fink slides safely ahead of the throw to score during the Rockets’ sweep of the visiting Valencia Jaguars Tuesday at the Launch Pad. The Rockets took the first game 11-1 and won the second contest 7-1. The Rockets are back in action Thursday as they host Chapparal at 1 p.m. on the opening day of the Rocket Invite. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Goddard Rocket baseball team used a dominant pitching advantage in sweeping a doubleheader from the visiting Valencia Jaguars Tuesday evening to remain undefeated at 5-0 on the young season.

“You can’t complain about the scores,” stated coach Alan Edmonson. “The fact that we allowed them to score two runs — that is probably my biggest pet peeve in giving up runs. I tell our guys that we want to be perfect out there, so that shows there is still room for improvement. We can’t be satisfied. It is still early, but our guys have to understand that there is a target on their backs at all times — everyone is going to come after you and give their best effort.”

The Rockets used a complete game performance from senior Ethan Coombes in the opener to win 11-1 and [auth] then got 14 combined strikeouts from the Villareal brothers — senior Cal and sophomore Ty — in a 7-1 win in the night cap.

“The pitching was fantastic,” exclaimed Edmonson. “That’s what we pride ourselves on around here. We always score a lot of runs — we can sure swing the heck out of it — but the defense and the pitching is what we live and die by. That goes to the mentality of not wanting to give up any runs. It doesn’t matter if we are up 15-0 or 1-0, we hate the idea of giving up runs and our pitchers have taken that mentality. They want to be perfect out there and they get out there and they compete every time we put them on the mound.”

The Jaguars had their own issues on the mound in both games, leaving the Launching Pad with a record of 4-6 as they fell behind early and could not recover in either game.

In the opener, the Rockets benefited from six hit batsmen in the opening frame to build an insurmountable 9-0 lead en route to the mercy-rule shortened 11-1 win after 4 1/2 innings.

In the nightcap, the Rockets got a great outing from Cal Villareal as he scattered four hits over 5.1 innings on the way to the win. The lefty fanned 10 batters while walking only one before his brother Ty came in and struck out four of the five batters he faced to wrap up the victory.

The Rockets profited from 12 walks issued by the two Jaguar pitchers as they had runners on base in every inning. Unfortunately for the Rockets, they stranded runners on base in every inning as well which did not sit well with Coach Edmonson.

“We have to execute a lot better,” said Edmonson. “We are leaving a lot of runners on base. We are leaving a lot of runs off the board. Our small game, short game, right now, has been poor at best. We definitely have a lot of room for improvement.”

The Rockets got on the board in the opening inning as Cameron Stevenson would get a two-RBI fielder’s choice to get the hosts rolling with an early 2-0 edge.

In the bottom of the second, Cal Villareal helped his own cause with an RBI single to score Matt Shanor, who had walked.

Stevenson came up big again in the third as his two-RBI single scored Coombes and Luke Fink, who both had walked to start the inning. Stevenson finished the game 1-for-2 with four RBIs all while playing error-free ball from his third base position. Fink went 0-for-0 with four walks.

Senior Justin Miller smacked one out of the infield for an RBI single in the fourth as the lead grew to 7-0. Miler’s single brought in pinch runner Rusty Ross and Fink scored on the Jaguar throw to second.

Meanwhile, Valencia struggled to get much going offensively with Cal Villareal mowing down batter after batter.

With two on and two out in the top of the sixth, Ty Villareal came in and struck out Obed Galaviz to end the threat and then followed that up by striking out the side in the seventh to wrap up the 7-1 win.

The Rockets now turn their attention to their own Rocket Invite that they will be hosting this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Rockets open up with a 1 p.m. matinee against Chaparral (2-3). A possible rematch with 6A Clovis is possible if both teams win their first two games. The Rockets blanked the Wildcats for the Southwest Classic championship last weekend.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Fact-checking websites can offset fake news