Username: 1

Pie Face [auth] is a fun game, especially when your school principal catches it in the kisser. East Grand Plains Elementary School principal Ralph Matta wore a lot of whipped cream at the school’s Family Math Night, Tuesday. Family Math Night is a yearly event at the school, as the staff works to give students a healthy appreciation of math and numbers. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Every year East Grand Plains Elementary School has Family Math Night. This year they held it on National Pi Day. Pi, the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, is a mathematical constant that starts with 3.14. Hence, the day is celebrated every March 14.

During the first half hour of the EGP event, 57 families and individuals had signed in to enjoy the fun.

“Every year we do have Family Math Night,” said Melody Sandy, teacher of the gifted at East Grand Plains. “This year, March 14 didn’t come during testing or spring break, so we decided to have Family Math Night coincide with Pi Day. It’s also Albert Einstein’s birthday.”

Sandy said the school had Pi related activities all through the day.

“During the day most of us did Pi activities,” Sandy said. “We measured circles and divided the circumference by the diameter, and if you measure carefully you get Pi. We learned a Pi song, which is the words to Pi, all the numbers in it. We looked up our birthdays. There’s a Pi day website where you can see where your birthday fits in the sequence of Pi. The site is mypiday.com.”

With so many adults remembering how scary math felt in their school days, the staff at East Grand Plains is working to give the students a happier association with math.

“It’s not intimidating,” Sandy said. “Pi is not a scary deal, but it is a big deal. So next time they see Pi they can say ‘I know that symbol. I can work with it.’”

According to numberworld.org, on Nov. 11 Peter Trueb calculated Pi to the 22.4 trillionth place. No pattern or stopping point has yet been found.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« Woman wanted in connection to a homicide is arrested State police search homicide victim’s home once more »