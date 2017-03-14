Username: 1

National Weather Service relies on spotters in severe-weather situations

Roswell/Chaves County Office of Emergency Management and the Pecos Valley Amateur Radio Club will be hosting the annual Skywarn storm-spotter classes today at the Daniels Leadership Center on the New Mexico Military Institute campus.

The free classes are taught by the National Weather Service and will include severe weather safety, terminology and severe-reporting criteria. Students will receive a toll-free number to call to report severe weather.

Certified weather spotters are often called upon during severe-weather emergencies, as well as in preparation for anticipated severe weather. Even with the latest technology, spotters are still critical to the Weather Service because of certain inherent limitations in radar and other reporting equipment. Trained spotters must attend a class every two years to be considered current in their training.

The classes are open to the public. The two-hour classes will be offered at 1:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Participants need attend only one of the classes. There is no charge and advanced registration is not needed. Participants can reach the Daniels Leadership Center by entering the New Mexico Military Institute campus from 19th Street.

For more information, contact Roswell/Chaves Emergency Manager Karen Sanders at 575-624-6740.

