Roswell Brazilian jiu-jitsu team takes 1st
The Ben Bowles Brazilian Jiu-jitsu team traveled to Rio Rancho on Saturday to compete in Grapplefest 26, an amatuer tournament [auth] that was held at Cleveland High School. Five kids and five adults competed. Two kids took first and second place: Nathaniel Lujan placed first in the Gi and NoGi divisions; and Christopher Sifuentes placed second in the Gi division. (Submitted Photos)
Pictured from left are Nathaniel Lujan, Coach Anthony Padilla, Christopher Sifuentes.
