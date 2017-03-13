Username: 1

The Roswell school board will discuss a collective bargaining agreement in closed session at a meeting tonight that is also supposed to include comments from parents seeking reforms in how school officials h[auth] andle bullying.

The regular monthly meeting of the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education will occur at 6 p.m. in the Administrative and Educational Services Complex Board Room, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

The board also is scheduled to vote on several action items, including some grant applications. Recognition of students and an employee and discussions regarding current or planned construction at Parkview Early Literacy Center and Del Norte Elementary School also are slated to occur. The agenda is available on the RISD website or at the administrative complex.

Several parents have talked of their plans to present comments and ask for changes they think are needed to reduce or prevent severe incidents of bullying at schools. Some members of the Parents against Bullying of Roswell group have said that their children were beaten, injured and subjected to death threats and have objected to how school officials have responded. In an earlier email response, interim Superintendent Susan Sanchez said that the district “seeks to be proactive” in dealing with bullying. She added that she does not think that the school district has an unusual problem regarding bullying.

The collective bargaining negotiations to occur in closed session are between the Roswell school district and the Roswell Education Association, which represents teachers, certified instructors and educational support personnel. That group has been without an agreement with the school district since fall 2013, according to its president Denise Dawson, a retired teacher and librarian.

The bargaining agreement is not the individual employee contract, but it establishes conditions regarding wages, hours and other factors affecting employment of teachers and instructional-related employees.

Dawson said that she is “hopeful and optimistic that an agreement can be reached this year.” It is unknown whether board members will decide about an agreement or discuss any bargaining matters publicly at the tonight’s meeting.

