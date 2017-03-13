Username: 1

Sunday could have been the last time New Mexicans change their clocks.

Following passage in the state Senate, Sen. Cliff Pirtle’s bill that would place all of New Mexico on daylight saving time year-round was passed by a [auth] House committee over the weekend.

“Sunday is the shortest day of the year, since we lose one hour between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.,” Pirtle said. “It is only 23 hours long.”

The House Business and Industry Committee, chaired by Española Democrat Debbie Rodella, voted 6-2 Friday night in favor of Senate Bill 239, which now moves on to the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill has less than a week to clear the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Albuquerque Democrat Gail Chasey, and to be considered by the full New Mexico House of Representatives before the legislative session ends at noon Saturday.

The Senate voted 26-15 on March 2 in favor of Senate Bill 239, which would have New Mexico request to be part of central standard time year-round.

If approved by the House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Susana Martinez, the governor would be required to apply to the U.S. secretary of transportation to transfer New Mexico to central standard time. The state would then opt out of daylight saving time in its new time zone, in essence keeping the state in mountain daylight saving time.

Pirtle says the practice of springing forward and falling back with daylight saving time no longer makes sense. His bill would keep New Mexico on daylight saving time for 12 months, instead of the current eight.

Pirtle first introduced the bill two years ago, when it passed the Senate but stalled late in the 2015 legislative session in the House, falling just short of the governor’s desk.

Pirtle said changing time affects the biological clocks of New Mexicans and can be dangerous. He said when the time changes, people experience more mishaps, accidents and even more heart attacks.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not change their clocks.

In a fiscal analysis of the Senate Bill 239 performed by the Legislative Finance Committee, which writes fiscal impact reports for proposed legislation, the New Mexico Department of Transportation suggested the state instead adopt mountain standard time year-round, unlike Pirtle’s proposal for year-round mountain daylight saving time.

State legislatures in 21 states, including New Mexico, Texas and Nebraska, are currently considering bills that would eliminate time changes, according to timezonereport.com. A total of 34 bills have been defeated this year.

