Miss Roswell 2017
Megan Huggard, Miss Roswell 2017, receives her crown from Allis[auth] on Miles, who is Miss Artesia’s Outstanding Teen 2016. Huggard was crowned on March 4 at the Miss Pecos Valley Scholarship Pageant, with the Miss America Program. Huggard won a $200 scholarship and will be competing for the title of Miss New Mexico in June. If she is crowned Miss New Mexico, Huggard will be competing in the Miss America pageant later this year. (Submitted Photo)
