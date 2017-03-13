Username: 1

Roswell City Clerk Sharon Coll tabulates votes taken Monday by Roswell firefighters concerning a petition to form a union. Also pictured, from left, are retired firefighter Warren Aldrich and election supervisor Jim T. Fielding. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

More than 96 percent of Roswell firefighters that voted Monday cast ballots in favor of forming their own union, far exceeding the majority threshold needed.

The 57-2 vote in favor of forming the Roswell Professional Fire Fighters Association is essentially a done deal, although official recognition of the union as the sole collective bargaining unit for the Roswell Fire Department won’t officially come until the city’s Labor Management Relations Board certifies the election results, explained an attorney representing the city.

Parties may file objections to conduct during the elections, and the labor board will also certify the election results at least five days after the election to determine if a sufficient number of firefighters have voted to [auth] unionize. No objections had been filed at the close of polling at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Fire Station 1, said Dina Holcomb, the attorney representing the city in the unionization process.

In order for the union vote to have been successful, at least 40 percent of the 70 potentially affected employees must have cast ballots, and a majority of those voting must have voted in favor of the union’s formation.

The 59 eligible firefighters that voted Monday was more than double the 40 percent requisite turnout, and the 96 percent landslide easily surpassed the simple majority needed.

“I think whether there’s a union or not, we have a responsibility to the public,” said Fire Chief Devin Graham. “We all still have a responsibility to the public. That’s a big responsibility, to keep them safe. Irrespective of whether there’s a union or not, we still have a big responsibility to the community.”

Graham declined to elaborate on how the new union might impact operations at the RFD.

“Our response to the community is not going to change,” Graham said. “We still are going to provide the level of service that we do because that’s our commitment and our responsibility.”

The City Clerk’s Office oversaw the election at Fire Station 1. Jim T. Fielding was the election supervisor appointed by the Clerk’s Office.

Approval of the firefighters’ union, which will be affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters, is not contingent on City Council approval.

The RFD unionization process was initiated after a petition was filed with the city on Jan. 13 by Fire Department employees interested in forming a collective bargaining unit.

A total of 48 current firefighters submitted cards of interest to the Labor Management Relations Board in January, more than the 30 percent the requisite to initiate an unionization effort under state law and city ordinance.

The labor board’s members are attorney Rich Olson, chair, Pauline Ponce and Eugene M. De Los Santos.

Those represented by the union will include firefighters at the rank of lieutenant and below, to include firefighters, recruits and others.

Firefighters will join other first responders in the city who are part of collective bargaining units. The city’s police officers formed the Roswell Police Officers’ Association in 1995, for sworn police officers from the rank of sergeant down. The RPOA and city have entered into a series of collective bargaining agreements since then, concerning wages, working conditions and job security.

The city’s other collective bargaining unit is the city’s Utility Workers of America Local 51.

Frederick Mowrer, the attorney for the Roswell Police Officers’ Association, is also the attorney for the Roswell Professional Firefighters’ Association.

