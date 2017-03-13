Username: 1

Three area legislators have sponsored a bill seeking to aid agritourism business in the area by limiting what are considered “frivolous” lawsuits that drive up insurance bills.

Republicans Reps. Candy Ezzell and Bob Wooley, both of Roswell, and Jim Townsend of Artesia introduced on Feb. 14 HB 434, the Agritourism Limited Liability Act.

The bill is now before the House Judiciary Committee, having received a “do pass” recommendation from the House Agriculture and Water Committee Feb. 21.

The bill has until noon Saturday, the end of the legislative session, to be considered in the full House and Senate.

According to the language of the bill, agritourism businesses or enterprises open to the general public for educational, recreational or entertainment purposes cannot be [auth] held liable for damages or death caused to participants as long as the tourism operators post a notice to such effect on site and include the notice in contracts and the damages are caused by the inherent nature of working outdoors, in nature, with farm equipment or among animals. The bill also seeks to prohibit legal action taken when damages or injury are caused by the public participant’s own willful or negligent acts.

Examples of the types of activities to be covered by the act, which would take effect July 1 if passed, include viewing or participating in farming, ranching, wine-making, harvesting or cultural activities.

The bill states that agritourism operators would not be protected from intentionally injuring someone or acting in a negligent manner that disregards people’s safety.

Two local businesses that asked for such legislation include Graves Farm and Garden of Roswell, owned by Andrew Graves and his family, and Burnt Well Guest Ranch, owned by Kim and Patricia Chesser. They told members of the bi-cameral Water and Natural Resources Committee in October when it met in Roswell that high insurance rates and the risk of what they consider to be frivolous lawsuits were making it difficult, if not impossible, to maintain business insurance and were cutting into profits.

Graves Farms, in addition to being a working farm, has been hosting school events and holiday events, including a Halloween corn maze, as a way to boost income for about five years. For the past 13 years, the Burnt Well Guest Ranch has allowed visitors to ride horses, work with livestock, learn roping and participate in cattle drives.

Graves told the committee that he had to pay about $45,000 a year for $2 million in insurance and that insurance treated his operation as being in the same category as a county fair. Kim Chesser said that three insurance carriers had canceled coverage because they considered the activities too risky.

“It is urgent that we help protect these guys in agritourism,” Ezzell said at the time, citing the large financial contribution agriculture makes to the state economy.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Schmidt signs to play soccer at ENMU RISD meeting to air bullying concerns »