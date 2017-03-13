Username: 1

Advertising





Alicia Carrasco Ponce passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2017, [auth] at the age of 67. She was born in Morgan Hill, CA on June 8, 1949, to Julian Carrasco and Susana Gutierrez Carrasco. Viewing will be Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Immediately following the viewing, a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 10 a.m. A tribute of Alicia’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Alicia married the love of her life, Jesus Sanchez Ponce, on March 17, 1965, in California. She was the life of the party at family gatherings and everywhere she went. Alicia’s radiant smile, sense of humor, and engaging personality touch the heart of everyone she met. Telling jokes and going to Bingo were some of the things she enjoyed doing. Alicia was a great cook and loved cooking for her family.

Surviving to cherish Alicia’s memory are her husband, Jesus Sanchez Ponce; son, Teofilo Jesus Ponce; daughters: Lisa Ponce Aguilera, Serena Carrasco Ponce and Genevieve Alicia Carrasco Ponce; grandchildren: Jacob Roland Lopez, Juanita Susana Lopez, Victoria Lynn Aguilera, Bethany Guadalupe Aguilera, Sophia Marie Gladfelter, Isabelle Nevaeh Gladfelter, Hailey Anna Gladfelter; great-grandchildren: Jeremiah Santos Morales, Jhenisis Alazee Lopez, and Jaxon Lopez; brothers: Robert Carrasco and Rudy Carrasco; sisters: Carmen Zamarron and Linda Carrasco Rodriguez.

She was preceded in death by parents, Julian Carrasco and Susana Gutierrez Carrasco; sisters: Elena Carrasco and Lydia Carrasco.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Angela “Angie” Mae Humble Roswell Brazilian jiu-jitsu team takes 1st »