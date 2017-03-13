Username: 1

Caitlyn Schmidt, a senior at Goddard High School, signs [auth] her national letter of intent to play soccer for Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. Back row from left, Brian Luck, principal coach Jamie Martinez, coach Nia Martinez, Averi Mann, Lori Mann, assistant principal Dennis Montanez. Front row from left, Tyler Schmidt, Chuck Schmidt, Caitlyn Schmidt, Deena Schmidt. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Standout Goddard senior Caitlyn Schmidt has decided to further her education and soccer career by signing her national letter of intent to participate at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. Schmidt lettered four times as a Lady Rocket while racking up four straight all-district accolades as well as being all-state her junior year. Most importantly, though, is the fact that she did all this while maintaining an impressive 4.4 GPA. She plans to major in speech-language pathology while at ENMU.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for me to get to be able to play soccer and also it’s a small community,” Schmidt said. “I’ll be able to talk to my professors and such, so that is a major reason why I chose to go there.”

Caitlyn’s parents, Deena and Chuck, are very proud of their daughter.

“We are pretty excited about (her going to Eastern),” Chuck said. “She will be close enough so we can go watch her play a little bit. Eastern’s a good college and she can get herself a good education.”

Most local fans remember Schmidt as being the ultra-fast diminutive feisty forward for the Rockets with a motor that would never quit. Although a mere 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds soaking wet, Schmidt never was one to back down from a larger competitor, nor did she ever say a harsh word about the rough defensive play she was subjected to in nearly every game.

After getting her start playing in the youth leagues and playing travel club soccer with the Chaos squad, she entered play at Goddard for a Rocket squad that had not tasted success in many years. She immediately started to make a name for herself with her relentless attacking style on the pitch, yet humble demeanor away from the field.

Following her all-district campaign as a freshman, which included an undefeated district slate and a first round state playoff win, she really came into her own during her sophomore season. In that year, Schmidt scored a school record seven goals in a 10-0 win over Portales en route to a district leading 26 for the year. That year saw another undefeated district season, first round playoff win at state, and another all-district plaque.

