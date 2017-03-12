Upcoming Meetings
Monday
Sidney Gutierrez Middle School governing council, 6 p.m., Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd., Roswell
Tuesday
Pecos [auth] Valley Artesian Conservancy District, 9 a.m., 2303 E. Second St., Suite 100, Roswell
Artesia City Council, 6 p.m., 511 W. Texas Ave., Artesia
Roswell Independent School District, 6 p.m., Administrative & Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave., Roswell
Thursday
Chaves County Commission, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place, Roswell
