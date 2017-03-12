Username: 1

Above: The Roswell High team poses with the Class 5A state championship trophy and banner after the Coyotes’ dominating 74-53 victory over [auth] No. 2 Capital, Saturday at the Pit in Albuquerque. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Roswell senior wing Chris Mesquita happily walks around the Bob King Court at the Pit holding the Class 5A state championship trophy after the Coyotes’ dominating 74-53 victory over No. 2 Capital, Saturday in Albuquerque. Mesquita recorded a triple-double in the win. (David Rocha Photo)

Above: Sophomore guard Tarren Burrola knocked down five 3-pointers in the state title game Saturday and finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Sophomore guard Tarren Burrola splits the Capital defense during the Class 5A state title game at the Pit in Albuquerque Saturday. (David Rocha Photo)

Above: Freshman guard Jaisa Reese lays one in during the first half Saturday. Reese went 4-for-4 with nine points in the state title victory. Roswell captured it’s fourth state title under head coach Britt and the ninth in school history. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell fans cheer on their Coyotes’ from the stands Saturday at the Pit. (David Rocha Photo)

Above: Roswell junior post Logan Eaker scores during second half action Saturday at the Pit in Albuquerque. Eaker finished the game with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. (David Rocha Photo)

Below: Roswell senior guard Garret Smothermon uses an underhand shot to get past Capital’s Isaiah Brooks Saturday at the Pit in Albuquerque. Smothermon finished with 12 points. (David Rocha Photo)

Above: The Roswell Police Department escorts the Coyotes’ team bus as they make their way through town and back to Roswell High School Saturday night after winning the Class 5A state title earlier in Albuquerque. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Roswell players embrace moments after the final buzzer Saturday at the Class 5A state title game in Albuquerque. (David Rocha Photo)

Above: Roswell senior wing Chris Mesquita floats through the air as he softly put the ball into the hoop during the first half of the Class 5A state title game at the Pit Saturday. Mesquita was the only player left from the 2014 championship squad. (David Rocha Photo)

ALBUQUERQUE — The Roswell Coyotes completed a magical run at the state basketball tournament with a resounding 74-53 victory over the No. 2 Capital Jaguars Saturday at the Pit.

It was the fourth state title for head coach Britt Cooper, who reflected on his 23 years at the helm of the Coyotes after the game.

“It’s been a ride,” he said. “It didn’t start out that way. I was lucky to have a job after my third year.”

But Cooper didn’t make any announcements about his future with the team, instead he focused on enjoying the moment with another “special” Roswell squad.

“These kids have been focused all year,” he said. “Like I’ve said. I think they’re the most underrated No. 1 seed in a long time. We had to fight through Bloomfield and then fight through Kirtland Central. And then we really started playing the last two games. And to do that, up here, it’s hard to do, but these kids were focused and it’s special. Their chemistry was great and they’re just a great bunch of kids.”

The playoff push began in the Den, hosting No. 16 Bloomfield, who gave Roswell all they could handle. Then came the dreaded quarterfinal matchup — the round in which the Coyotes had been ousted the past two seasons — against a streaking Kirtland Central crew.

“Bloomfield and Kirtland were playing as good as any two teams we’ve played,” Cooper said. “The guards were hitting everything for Bloomfield and Kirtland, just overall, was as hot as anybody coming in, and I think all that just added up to what we ended with.”

After a close win over Bloomfield and an 81-80 overtime thriller against Kirtland, the Coyotes caught fire, but not until being down 30-23 in the second quarter against No. 13 Del Norte in the semis.

Cooper called a timeout, got his squad dialed in and from that moment, the Coyotes planted a big RHS flag on the Pit’s Bob King Court.

The Coyotes went on a 25-0 run in that game and held Kirtland to just six third-quarter points on the way to a 77-46 win.

“That’s why we’re holding the blue trophy,” Cooper said. “But you don’t expect those kinds of game up here. You expect everything to go down to the wire, and man, when they focused in and got to playin’, it was special to watch.”

The Coyotes came out fired up in the title game, as sophomore guard Tarren Burrola hit the first of his five 3-pointers to put the Coyotes up 5-2 early.

The Jags got within two before Burrola spotted up for another trey, but Capital’s Marcos Vargas answered with a 3 of his own to keep the score close midway through the opening quarter.

The Coyotes began to distance themselves as senior guard Garret Smothermon scored five-straight points and junior post Logan Eaker made a bucket inside to give Roswell a four-point lead with two minutes left in the period.

Freshman guard Jasia Reese put back a miss for two before Burrola hit his third 3 to make the score 24-15.

Capital’s Jeremy Anaya sank a three to quiet the Roswell crowd for just a moment before Smothermon brought them right back to life with his own bomb from the top to keep the lead at nine going into the second quarter.

Senior wing Chris Mesquita opened the second with a close 2-pointer and a minute later picked up a steal and trotted in for an easy layup, forcing Capital to call a timeout to regroup.

It might have worked for a minute, as Capital went to the line and made two, then hit a baseline jumper to bring the lead back down to 11.

Reese picked up his second foul and was replaced by junior Isaiah Carmona who made the most of his limited minutes by making a tough and-1 play and then getting to the hoop with a spin move for another two points, stretching the Coyote lead to 15 with with a minute to play until halftime.

Burrola hit another three, his fourth of the first half, and Mesquita cut to the basket for another lay in before Capital ended the first half scoring by making 1-of-2 from the line.

Leading 43-24 at the break, the Coyotes had put on a shooting clinic, going 18-of-29 from the field, including a punishing 6-of-9 from beyond the arc while only turning the ball over twice.

“That’s what we work on all the time,” Cooper said. “We told ‘em, today was the day to put a perfect game together, and maybe we did, certainly in the first quarter there. We were playin’ our game.”

The Coyotes kept it going in the second half, making up for a 17-11 rebounding deficit from the first two quarters by out-boarding the Jaguars 24-16 the rest of the way, with nine coming from Mesquita.

The Coyotes only outscored Capital by two points in the second half, but every member of the Roswell roster got to see time on the floor while the crowd began celebrating early with howls and cheers that made the Pit feel like a really big Den.

Burrola scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-14 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point land. Smothermon had 12 points and four assists while Eaker finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, just shy of a double-double.

Reese was a perfect 4-for-4 and made a free throw for nine points to go along with four rebounds and two dishes while Carmona chipped in five points.

But the player of the tournament was Mesquita, who had a triple-double in the title game with 12 points, 12 boards and 12 dimes.

After the contest, Mesquita was surprised to learn of his impressive stat line.

“I didn’t even know about that,” he said. “My biggest part was to shut down Jeremy Anaya, that was my job today. Another was to rebound. Coach said if we rebound and play defense, we’d win this game.”

In three games at the Pit, Mesquita went 24-of-25 from the field, including 7-of-7 from long range, for a total of 60 points. He also had 32 rebounds and 31 assists.

“Chris won one as a freshman with me,” Cooper said. “He didn’t play, but he was around and got the experience, but he’s been around the last two years as a starter and we’ve heard a lot of grief over those two quarterfinals (losses), and that’s what happens when you build a program like ours. You’re gonna hear some grief when you don’t come through and these kids weren’t gonna let that happen again. These guys wanted it. They wanted it worse than anybody else in this state.”

Mesquita said he felt like Capital was rattled early on.

“Yeah, because they started using a lot of pressure and I think they were getting desperate,” he said. “They started coming out, putting on a lot of ball pressure and that just opened up lanes for us. It helped out a lot, helped our shooter get going and everything started clicking.”

While the Coyote faithful traveled well for Saturday’s contest, the closer Capital of Santa Fe probably had the larger contingent, but it didn’t matter to Smothermon and his teammates.

“We don’t really care about the crowd,” Smothermon said. “We’ve played in boring gyms all season to be honest. I think as a team, we were just ready, despite the crowd.”

The Coyotes finished the game with a higher percentage of made 3-pointers than made free-throws, something Cooper chalked up to the magic of the Pit.

“This has been one of the better free-throw shooting teams I’ve had, but sometimes, in this big building, different things happen,” he said. “But I guess you’d trade 1 for 3 every time, right?”

Cooper credited district foe Artesia for getting the Coyotes ready to play in tight games late in the season.

“We had four games with them, they were all single-digit games,” he said. “They had a great team and we learned to win close games. Last couple years we’ve blown people apart, but we get up here and we’re not used to close games.”

Cooper explained that chemistry was the common denominator of all four of his championship squads, but said it was especially solid with this team.

“No matter who we put out there, alright, next man up,” he said. “When you’re starting a freshman and sophomore with a junior and two seniors and you can get one of these, I mean, wow, that’s impressive. These guys are winners.

“We felt it was at our fingertips if we just went out and took what was ours. We only had two seniors on this squad. We lost another senior to a knee injury, we had two move away, one would have been a starter, last summer and what else can you say about these guys?”

With 23 years under his belt as head coach at Roswell High, and a handful more as an assistant and at Dora High, the question of when Cooper will retire held more weight than ever Saturday, but the National Coach of the Year winner wasn’t ready to make that call.

“It’s been a great ride and we’ve got a fantastic program,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have won four of ‘em. Of course we thought we should have won two or three more along the way, but these things are hard to get.

“You never know. I’m just gonna enjoy the moment. Every year I take a month or two to think it over, so we’ll see. These kids, I love ‘em. We go through the miles and they know how to work. I have great assistant coaches in Dude (Burrola), Chris (Burrola) and Kevin (Davis). They all do a great job. We’re all in it together and we work hard. Dude’s been with me for 11 years and give him a lot of credit. He’s a great basketball mind and I couldn’t have gotten these four without him.

“I gotta weigh out options. I won’t make an emotional decision. Whatever it is, it is. If you don’t hear anything, you know I didn’t make one. Let’s go fellas.”

A few hours later, as the Coyotes’ bus approached the northern edge of Roswell, a police escort accompanied the 2017 state champs back to the Den, where it all began on Nov. 22 with an 85-34 shellacking of Chaparral.

The press release from the city’s public information officer reads: As the Roswell High boys basketball team returns home after winning the Class 5A state championship this afternoon, RPD will provide the team a police escort into town, which was requested by team personnel … Congratulations to the RHS boys, and also to the Goddard High girls basketball team that captured their own Class 5A title Friday!

Welcome to Titletown!

