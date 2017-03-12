Username: 1

Submitted

Pecos Valley Baptist Association invites all senior adults to the Senior Adult Singspiration for an exciting and meaningful time of worship, fellowship and praise.

The fourth annual Senior Adult Singspiration will be on March 21 at First Baptist [auth] Church Total Life Center on the corner of Roselawn and Richardson in Artesia. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a program that is sure to inspire, entertain and inform, followed by a time for fellowship and a meal prepared by the West Main Baptist Church kitchen crew. This event is prepaid by PVBA, but a love offering will be taken to help defray the cost.

Born and raised in Roswell, Mary Gonzales has a passion for Jesus and music. God has blessed her with a beautiful voice, an inviting personality, and a way with music. She shares her love of music by serving as the music director at Bethel Baptist Church and Goddard High School. She has a heart for Jesus and shares his love through her music.

This year, the association will present musical performances by Jubilee, the senior adult choir from Hobbs, sponsored by Taylor Memorial Baptist Church, and Mary Gonzales, a Roswell native who has a passion for music.

Jubilee was organized 24 years ago and is open to senior adults who are members of any church in the Hobbs area. Jubilee sings Christian music that is chosen primarily for the message of its text. The singers use a variety of styles to appeal to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Their philosophy is they don’t have to sound “old,” because their goal is to “sing for joy.”

Director Janice Wardord is a retired voice teacher at the New Mexico Junior College. The accompanist is Nikki Shed, musician at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church.

All senior adults are invited to come together for fun, fellowship and food. You are sure to leave this event with encouragement in your heart and a tap in your toe. For more information, visit pecosvalleybaptist.com or call 887-879-2729.

Related Posts

About the Author: Vistas

« Historically Speaking — Death was penalty for rambunctious fliers Festival Express The nearly forgotten ‘Canadian Woodstock’ »