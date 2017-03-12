Username: 1

Members of the Pollard family. From left: Condell, Thelbert, Juanita, Clarence and Raymond. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

People of a certain age who grew up in Roswell may remember riding Clarence Pollard’s school buses on a field trip to Raymond Pollard’s dairy on East 19th Street where they got a carton of chocolate milk and a cup of vanilla ice cream with a wooden spoon.

The Pollard family was a significant part of Roswell business and is still an important part of Roswell’s memories of the 20th century.

Juanita Whitaker, the youngest sister and second youngest sibling of the 10 Pollard children, holds title as the family matriarch. She says they just call her bossy.

“I started cooking for the family when I wasn’t quite 12 years old,” Whitaker said. “My dad remarried 12 years after our mother died, and since he had a new wife to take care of him, I moved to New Mexico. I stayed with my brother (Clarence) and his wife. They didn’t have children yet.”

The Pollard family had been farmers in Oklahoma when Myrtle Pollard, wife of Estes Pollard, became ill.

“The first time we came to New Mexico was in 1936 and we stopped in Dexter for a few months,” Whitaker said. “My mother was sick with tuberculosis and she didn’t want to be away from her kids. We left and went on to Arizona. She passed away in Tempe, Arizona. There were eight of us still home. When my mother died he loaded us up in the truck and returned to Oklahoma.”

After losing his wife, Estes returned to the life he knew best.

“He wanted to get back to Oklahoma where he could lease a farm and get back to farming again,” Whitaker said. “I don’t think our family was ever hungry because we had a farm. The older children took care of the younger children.”

Myrtle and Estes Pollard had 10 children. In order they were Harlan, Berthal, Raymond, Clarence, Lela, Faye, Thelbert, Condell, Juanita and Ralph. The 10 children gave him 23 grandchildren. Estes Pollard demonstrated the value of commitment.

“I was almost 5 when my mother died,” Whitaker said. “That time a lot of families would give up part of the kids. My father would not do that. “

Estes was a man who stood by his values.

“My dad never owned a farm or any real estate in his life,” Whitaker said. “He always leased his farms. My brothers like to tell the story of the time the owners of the farm in Oklahoma came to him and said, ‘Estes, why don’t you buy the farm? You could own it for what you’re paying to lease it.’ and he considered it and said ‘no, I guess I’ll just keep going this way.’ He never owed anybody. He always paid his bills. By the time he died he had enough money to take care of his estate and to bury him.”

Sadly, tuberculosis did not leave the family alone after they lost their mother.

“My oldest sister took care of my mother and she contracted tuberculosis,” Whitaker said. “She was in a sanitarium for three or four years until she died at age 19.”

Then the disease wrangled with the wrong Pollard.

“In 1945, when Clarence was drafted into the Army,” Whitaker said, “the physical showed that he had tuberculosis. When Clarence was diagnosed he said he wasn’t going to a sanitarium, he was going West. The doctor said, ‘You won’t be alive in six months.’ He and Margaret moved to Roswell, and he couldn’t work for three months, but she got a job at the base in the laundry.

“They lived in a little two-room house on 18th Street. My dad said, ‘If some of the family doesn’t go to New Mexico, he won’t stay out there.’ So he came out here. Then my brother, Harlan, decided to come out to New Mexico, too. He was a farmer and he settled in Hagerman where his son, Cecil, and his grandchildren still run the farm. Then Raymond came, too.”

All the Pollards who settled in the Roswell area arrived over the course of a few months in 1945.

“I moved to Roswell on March 15, 1945,” Clarence said. “That day had one of the awfullest dust storms you’ve ever seen.”

Clarence’s response to his diagnosis impacted much of Roswell’s destiny over the late 20th century.

“I started the bus company the year Roswell High was built, 1953,” Clarence said. “Before that, I ran city buses with Durwood Jones. I ran school buses for 31 years. I started with two buses and wound up with 40. I sold the business in 1985 to Bob Estes. His family still has it.”

Everyone who lives in the county owes a debt of gratitude to Raymond Pollard.

“Raymond helped establish the Berrendo water co-op,” Whitaker said. “He’s still on the board.” According to Linda Livingston of the Berrendo Co-Operative Water Users Association, Raymond Pollard was the president of the founding board in 1973.

Of all the siblings, one still works.

“I retired out of the Ford (dealership) business in 1990,” Condell said. “Then I started buying and selling properties. I haven’t retired from that, I still do it.”

Clarence Pollard’s buses stopped delivering schoolchildren to their destinations in 1985. Raymond Pollard’s dairy sold in 1995. Harlan Pollard’s farm is still running in Hagerman. Ralph Pollard retired from trucking at age 80 just last year. Thelbert Pollard retired from brick contracting at the age of 70 around 20 years ago. Juanita Whitaker retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years in 1992. Two other sisters included a hair dresser and a farm wife. Berthal, the farm wife, will turn 100 this year.

Thelbert Pollard said it best: “The Pollard family has been truly blessed.”

