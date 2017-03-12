Username: 1

Above: Guest artist P[auth] at Hittle discusses her acrylic painting with Dorothea Stone on Saturday at Phillips Second Street Studio. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

Below: ¡Ay, caramba! Freaky skulls on a stick. This rather unusual flower bouquet, which would make a good dining room centerpiece for Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), is the work of Nancy Phillips, who owns the gallery with her husband, Bob. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

The facade of this violin sculpture is a mosaic made from broken china. It is the work of Jeri Darsby, who teaches at the Hagerman schools. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)

Hittle, who also has paintings of wild cats and cowboy scenes at the gallery, said this painting, called “The Nose Knows Art,” is her first abstract.

“Everybody who looks at it sees something different,” she said. When queried, the photographer told Hittle he saw in the center of the painting a tunnel with a light at the end of it. To the upper left of the tunnel is an eye, while at right in the painting is the face of Satan looking into the tunnel.

Hittle is among 13 local artists who have works at the gallery. The other guest artist was Charlene Willis, who creates pottery.

The gallery opened in late October and is owned by Bob and Nancy Phillips. It is one of Roswell’s newest small businesses. Located at 1004 E. Second St., the building used to be home to Depression Glass and other Collectables, which was owned by Nancy’s uncle. Nancy said when her uncle died three years ago, she and her husband inherited the building, a former residence, and spent the last three years renovating it for its new purpose as an art gallery. The small house has art displays in every room, including the kitchen and bathroom.

Works at the gallery include paintings, pottery, metal sculptures and depression glassware.

Nancy said in the next couple of weeks she will be changing the signage out front from the old business to the new.

The gallery is open 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and most Saturdays. Or, you can call 575-420-5808 to make an appointment.

For more information, visit phillipsonsecondstreet.com.

