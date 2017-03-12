Username: 1

Beechcraft AT-11s, which were training aircraft for bombardiers and machine gunners. This type of aircraft was stationed at Roswell Army Flying School in 1942. (Photo courtesy of Kirkland AFB History Office.)

Two training planes at Army Air Field plunge to earth after mid-air crash

Submitted by Janice Dunnahoo

Special to the Daily Record

By the early 1940s, Roswell was changing from cattle drives to cattle and sheep ranching. The town was just beginning to move into its heyday. This era of cattle and sheep was enjoyed for the next 30 years, along with the beginnings of the Army Air Field and Flying Training Center, which later became Walker Air Force Base and a major bomber wing during and after World War II.

The following article, published in “Tinnie’s Historical Roundup,” July 1981, Volume 3, No. 3, was written by Earnestine Chesser Williams. It received a Certificate of Merit in the Writers Guild nonfiction competition.

— Jan Dunahoo

The penalty was death for six Roswell Army Flying School officers and cadets who were only having fun at the expense of others. Such a tragedy! World War II was in its beginnings. Young men were learning to fly airplanes, such excitement they had never known! They were intoxicated with the thrill of flying through the air.

Boys who had never been any higher than a windmill tower or a two-story building were suddenly swept into flying schools. Training periods were intense and brief. Some young men were allowed to take airplanes off the ground and into the air as soon as they could handle the controls, but long before they were mature enough to realize the penalty for the deadly game they were playing.

The Roswell Daily Record gave this headline to the disaster:

Six Killed in Crash

of Two Army Planes

of Roswell Base

At 10:00 AM, September 8, AT-11’s from Roswell Army Flying School collided while flying at an altitude of about 4,000 feet, 10 miles northwest of Roswell. Both planes crashed to the ground instantly killing all occupants. These two planes were part of a three plane formation engaged in practice bombing. Those killed were …”

My husband, Boyd Williams Jr., and I were living on Yellow Lake Ranch, in the red [auth] sand hills 25 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico, in September 1942. The ranch was running about 400 head of cattle. They were divided into several pastures with a windmill and watering in each. The summer was hot and dry. Boyd and his young rider, Ted, rode pastures day after day, checking waterings, mending fences, greasing windmills, and constantly watching for screwworms, a devastating pestilence.

For several months AT-11 light bombers from the Roswell Army Flying School had practiced bombing designated areas on the ranch. However, at times, they were prone to deviate from their planned training program. Sometimes they swept down dangerously close to the ground. They often “buzzed” our little white frame house, causing every window to rattle and the dishes in the shelves to clatter. At first we were fascinated, as planes were quite new in our area. We would run outside to watch them dip and dart about in the sky.

One day, a plane dipped so low it clipped the top leaves from an elm tree in the yard. By this time I would no longer be fascinated, but would be terrified when one would swoop down. There was no where to run and no place to hide.

The men riding pasture were perfect targets for the playful fliers. When a lone rider would hear a plane approaching, he would grip a tighter hold on his reins and wait apprehensively for the inevitable buzzing. Gentle saddle horses would often panic and sometimes rear up, pitch or run. One plane dipped so low the rush of air blew Ted’s hat off. A bucking horse appeared to stimulate the pilot. He had created his own private rodeo with a ringside seat for himself.

If Boyd saw a plane in time, he would dismount and try to hold his horse rather than try to ride him. Sometimes a horse would jerk loose and leave a writer afoot to walk several miles home.

When a rider was driving a herd of cattle, that made the game even more fun for the fliers. The light bomber would swoop down, scatter the frightened cattle, rise into the air, circle and swoop down again. Often they ran the herd over barbed-wire fences causing cuts and gashes to the animals, and of course this always increased the danger of screwworms and infection in the cut.

An incident which was especially heartbreaking to me was when my little paint mare became scared and ran over the fence. This resulted in her receiving gashes on her shoulders and forelegs which severed leaders and ligaments, and even bared the bones. The results of this, with my great heartbreak, was that she had to be put down.

Boyd and neighboring ranchers discussed the problem of the bombers aggravating the livestock, and numerous complaints were made to the Flying School officials, but I could never tell the offenses were any less frequent.

The Williamses sold Yellow Lake Ranch and contracted to deliver the cattle Sept. 8, 1942. Boyd’s father and brother-in-law, Buster Mulcock, my brother Ivan, our rider, Ted, and several of our neighbors were there to help with the cattle. Stock trucks had arrived, waiting to be loaded. My sister, Emma Jean, had come to help me with the cooking and the children.

Boyd and Ted had started several days earlier, rounding up and moving the cattle nearer the loading corrals. Here they were to be sorted according to whether they would be trucked to the feed lots or back to the home ranch.

The AT-11s had progressively intensified their onslaughts. Every time Boyd and Ted got a bunch of cattle rounded up and headed for the corrals, the planes scattered them. The men had worked frantically on the morning the cattle were to be loaded. There was a heavy concentration of cattle in the holding pasture and in the network of corrals. The men were trying to mother-out the cows and calves and cut them out in pairs.

Riders rounding up cattle on Yellow Lake Ranch north of Roswell (Photo courtesy of Historical Society for New Mexico).

One stock truck was backed up to the shoot, ready to be loaded and others were waiting. Three AT-11s flying in formation appeared. The pilot in the lead plane accelerated his motor as he approached the round up. He was followed by the plane on his right and then the plane on his left, each dipping dangerously close to the corrals.

The bawling cattle and snorting horses panicked. Riders shouted and truckers “cussed.” The lunge of the stampeding cattle splintered the heavy board corral fence and the cattle ran pell-mell into the sandy mesquite dotted pasture. Hot, sweaty riders mounted their snorting horses and raced wildly to turn the fleeing animals.

The planes circled and swooped down again, creating even more havoc. When they pulled up, they circled to the west as if to come back again. They never made it. In the maneuver to regain their formation, two of them collided. Neither pilot was able to gain control of his plane and both machines plunged to the earth, one exploding on impact.

We were shocked! At once black smoke billowed and flames shot high into the air, starting a grass fire. The other plane struck the earth with such terrific force, it scooped out a hole nearly large enough to bury itself, the third plane turned tail and headed for the Flying School at Roswell.

A truck waiting to be loaded with cattle at Yellow Lake Ranch on Sept. 8, 1942 (Photo Courtesy of the Historical Society for New Mexico).

The men who had been working the cattle had no other choice but to race out to fight the prairie fire. It had a good start but was soon stamped out. The Flying School, by then, was sending its help out for the downed aircraft.

The men had to rush back to tend to the cattle and even by noon, they were not as ready to load the cattle as they had been the night before. By nightfall, all the trucks were finally loaded and gone. It was a tragic and exasperating day for all!

War is terrible and it takes its toll in many ways. These young fliers paid the supreme penalty for their fool-hearted, immature actions. They were dead before they were even ready to fight. Self-destruction by not thinking clearly is a deadly enemy. The penalty for their youth, exuberance, and lack of discretion and experience, very sadly, led to their death.

Janice Dunnahoo is an archive volunteer at the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico Archives.

