Rock/blues legend Janis Joplin once said the only person who could throw a better party than her was Thor Eaton, a Canadian music promoter she got to know well in 1970.

Joplin was right.

Eaton, along with his brother George Eaton and another Canadian named Ken Walker, comprised the concert-promotion company Eaton-Walker Associates. In 1970, one year after the famed Woodstock festival in upstate New York that drew more than 400,000, the three conceived and orchestrated what could be called the Canadian version of Woodstock, a large-scale music festival that included big-name acts like the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and Bob Dylan’s former backup band, simply called “The Band.”

But instead of having the festival at a single location and the concert-goers traveling to that site, the promoters decided to take the show on the road and travel to the crowds instead of the crowds coming to them.

Called Festival Express, the event was staged in three Canadian cities, Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary, during the summer of 1970. Stops in Montreal and Vancouver were originally planned, but later dropped.

Rather than flying into each city, the musicians traveled by chartered Canadian National Railways train in a total of 14 cars — two engines, one diner, five sleepers, two lounge cars, two flat cars, one baggage car and one staff car. The week-long train trek between cities ultimately became a combination of non-stop jam sessions and partying fueled by alcohol.

Like the Woodstock organizers before them, the Festival Express promoters invited a film crew. For years afterward, the film footage languished. There is even a story that original producer Willem Poolman and his son [auth] used some of the film cans for field hockey goals. Beginning in 1999, the 75 hours of raw footage were finally edited and intertwined with new footage that includes interviews with Thor Eaton and some of the musicians who took part in the festival. The 90-minute documentary premiered as “Festival Express” at the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival to critical acclaim.

The two-disc DVD can easily be found on online retailers. The tagline on the cover is: “A backstage pass to the wildest and wooliest ride in the history of music.”



Director Bob Smeaton gave the film a distinctive retro feel, utilizing a split screen familiar from the period documentaries about Woodstock and the Monterey Pop Festival.

Footage of the outdoor concerts along the tour not only show the bands playing on stage (Joplin’s passionate performances of “Cry Baby” are probably the best ever recorded.), but also the several skirmishes that occurred between police and protesting young people who refused to buy tickets because they believed the festival should be free.

The massive publicity that followed Woodstock became the bane for Festival Express. The throngs that turned out for Woodstock far exceeded the number of tickets that were printed, so organizers had no choice but to let the overflow crowd tear down the fences and join in for free.

It didn’t take long for this “the music should be free, dude” mentality to reach Canada, where a very organized grassroots effort evolved to boycott the festival for having the audacity to charge admission. Many of the disgruntled music fans also demanded that the festival promoters provide free drugs and alcohol.

Thor Eaton tried to reason that it costs a lot of money to put on a concert. Also, his contention that an entire day of live music for the $16 ticket price was a good deal fell mostly on deaf — or stoned — ears.

The Festival Express tour was bleeding money even before the close of its first concert in Toronto. In totality, it turned out to be a complete financial disaster. But rather than pulling the plug after the first day, Thor Eaton, who traveled with the bands, decided the show must go on and finished the tour.

He insisted on the best of the best for his musicians. At first he was offered a cafeteria car, but insisted on a dining car with a chef. In one car, he set up a drum kit, a Hammond organ and guitar amps for the pleasure of the musicians.

When the musicians ran out of booze midway on the trip, Thor Eaton instructed the train crew to make an “emergency stop” so they could restock. Taking up a collection of $800, the musicians bought out everything on the shelves at a small liquor store. They even bought a cherished display bottle of Canadian Club whiskey that the store owner was reluctant to part with.

“This was like the traveling on the Orient Express for some of these musicians,” Thor Eaton said when interviewed for the documentary.

Along with the bands already mentioned, other groups that played on the tour where Delaney and Bonnie, blues artist Buddy Guy, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Canadian folk-rock duo Ian & Sylvia (Ian and Sylvia Tyson).

When interviewed for the documentary, Ian Tyson said although he and his wife were somewhat popular in Canadian, they were virtually unheard of in the United States. He added it was a huge thrill for them to be on the same stage with the likes of the Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin.

Also interviewed for the documentary was Bob Weir, a stalwart member of the Grateful Dead. Weir said the tour-by-train was a remarkable experience because he could walk with his guitar into one car where there was a “folk jam,” then move along to the next car where there was a “rock jam” and then yet on to the next car where there was a “blues jam.”

For touring musicians, who are rushed though airport terminals from one city to another with little or no down time to “hang” with the other bands, the Festival Express was a like a paid vacation.

They had the time and freedom to mesh their musical minds with an eclectic group of artists, while getting to party heavily and view from the train windows the bucolic Canadian countryside.

The artists who took part in both Woodstock and Festival Express said their memories of the Canadian festival are the more cherished of the two. Woodstock was for the audience, while Festival Express was for the musicians, they said.

On a more philosophical level, the Festival Express was perhaps the last glorious moment of the late sixties — where creativity could be freely expressed with little or no concern to make a profit.

