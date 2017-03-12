Username: 1

Justin Powell, an adjunct instructor for the Emergency Medical Services Program at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, was recently recognized for his work.

Powell received the EMS Educator of the Year award for [auth] Region III. He was honored during the Annual Emergency Medical Services Educators Conference in Ruidoso on March 2-4. Powell attended the conference with several EMS faculty from ENMU-Roswell.

According to Jesse Davis, EMS program director, this is the second consecutive year that an ENMU-Roswell instructor has received this award. Last year, the recipient was Rodney Ray. The award recipient is selected by the Board of Directors of the New Mexico Association of Emergency Medical Services Educators and is presented at their annual meeting, which coincides with the EMS Educators Conference.

