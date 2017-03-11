Rockets win Southwest Baseball Classic
Goddard sophomore pitcher Ty Villareal hurls one during the Rockets’ 4-0 win over the [auth] Clovis Wildcats Saturday in the championship game of the Southwest Baseball Classic at Joe Bauman Stadium. Senior outfielder/pitcher Luke Fink was named MVP. Roswell High beat Del Norte 2-1 in the third-place matchup. (Steve Notz Photo)
