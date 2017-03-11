Username: 1

Above: The Goddard Lady Rockets gather for a team photo with the Class 5A state title trophy and banner after defeating the Los Lunas Lady Tigers 35-30 on Friday night. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: The rowdy Rocket faithful make noise as a Los Lunas player shoots free throws during the first half of the Goddard ladies’ 35-30 state title victory over the Tigers Friday night at the Pit. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Above: Goddard senior Desi Flores scores in the fourth quarter as the Rockets came back from nine down to win the Class 5A state title. Flores had five points in the quarter and some big defensive plays. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors acknowledges the Goddard fans as his team celebrates at center court following the Lady Rockets’ 35-30 win over Los Lunas for the Class 5A state title Friday. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Goddard junior Camaryn Villalpando shoots free throws during the first half of the state title game Friday. Villalpando led all scorers with 11 and all rebounders with eight. (AJ Dickman Photo)

ALBUQUERQUE — Most of the [auth] time, a No. 5 seed winning a state title wouldn’t be considered a Cinderella story, but these Lady Rockets weren’t anywhere near the playoff field in the first month of the season.

“Everyone doubted us, but as a group and our immediate families, we all knew it was possible,” said junior Camaryn Villalpando after Goddard’s 35-30 state title victory over Las Lunas Friday night at the Pit.

The Lady Rockets prefer the Biblical story of David and Goliath.

“We had a lot of Goliaths,” said Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors. “We didn’t even practice before the playoffs began. Instead we watched the NC State documentary, about their title win in the Pit. There were so many similarities to that and what we just did. They had to slay Goliath twice. That was (Roswell High’s Jaedyn) De La Cerda. When we saw the bracket we knew we’d have to slay her twice.”

Not only did the Lady Rockets take down the No. 1 Coyotes for a second time to reach the state final, but once there they defeated the No. 2 Lady Tiger squad that had embarrassed Goddard on their home court 74-53 back in December.

But this wasn’t the same Goddard team.

“They shot lights out (in December),” Neighbors said. “We knew they played probably the best game they could and we didn’t play well. So we didn’t look at it as a bad thing. We just thought if we changed a few things we do, they won’t shoot that well. That was three months ago and we knew we were playing a lot better now.”

The Rockets played well in the first half, jumping out to a 7-3 lead midway through the opening period. But Los Lunas would come back to tie it at 10-all and then take the lead on a steal and layup by Mica Jenrette.

After a timeout, the Lady Rockets turned the ball over but Los Lunas missed their shot and senior Micaela Kolker hauled in the rebound and eventually drained a 3-pointer from the corner to put Goddard up 13-12 after one.

The Rockets built another small lead at 19-14 early in the second quarter, but the Tigers scored the final three points of the half as Goddard maintained a two-point lead.

Then the wheels fell off.

Goddard was held scoreless in the third as Los Lunas racked up 11 to take a 28-19 lead into the final frame.

“We just went flat and when they pulled it out we panicked,” Neighbors said of the goose egg quarter. “We were only down by two and they pulled it out and we didn’t know how to respond to that.”

In the final period, Goddard turned up the defensive pressure.

“We’ve hung our hats on our defense, even though you wouldn’t believe we spend a lot of time on shooting,” Neighbors said. “That’s what brought us back and why they only scored 11 in the third.”

The Rockets started their comeback with a Desi Flores 3-pointer, her first points of the night. After stealing a possession away from Los Lunas, Flores scored again from close range to pull Goddard within four points.

The Lady Tigers sank a free throw before Villalpando made two in a row including a 3 from the corner to tie the game at 29 points apiece.

Los Lunas briefly took the lead back with another half-successful trip to the charity stripe with 3:49 remaining.

The teams traded fouls and turnovers as the Rocket defense swarmed the Tigers with pressure, eventually leading to a Kat Kolker steal and Lara Carrica bucket for the lead with 1:35 remaining.

After a Los Lunas timout, Villalpando came up with a loose ball under the opponent’s basket and got it to Micaela Kolker, who was fouled.

In her only trip to the line, Kolker knocked down both shots to give her team a 33-30 lead.

“I hadn’t made many of my shots the whole game so I knew I had to calm down and focus,” Micaela Kolker said. “We practice free throws and I just thought of that and focused.”

In the final minute, the Rockets kept up the pressure and moved the ball well on offense, as the Tigers finally put Kat Kolker at the line with 25 seconds left. She drained both ends of the one-and-one to make it a two possession game.

After nearly four minutes held scoreless with six turnovers, the Tigers were out of sorts and barely mustered a couple tries in the final seconds as the Lady Rockets captured their first-ever Class 5A girls basketball state title.

Neighbors was asked why he didn’t turn off the press after getting the lead and his answer was simple.

“It got us the lead, why would you call that off?,” he said. “A lot of people call if off, you’re right, but we switched it up a little bit, but I’m not gonna give you my secret.”

Flores said despite normally being a high-scoring team, defense is what fuels the Lady Rockets.

“I feel like we work well together,” she said. “We shift well, we talk, sometimes. I fell like confidence is key in basketball, or anything you do. We have confidence on defense so that’s where we strive.”

Villalpando finished with game-highs for points and rebounds with 11 and eight. Micaela Kolker had seven points, two rebounds and four assists.

Flores had five points, all in the fourth quarter, with a rebound and an assist. Kat Kolker had two points and four assists and Eden Wiggins chipped in another four with one rebound.

Bailey Beene scored two points and hauled in six boards while Carrica had two points, four rebounds and two assists.

Neighbors read inspiring words from a prepared statement after the game, claiming he didn’t want to be at a loss for words, but it was obvious that those words came from his heart.

“Here’s why we won,” he said. “These are Godly women. That doesn’t mean they’re perfect. It means they understand sacrifice. They sacrificed their individual needs for the needs of the team. That’s why we’re balanced, and different people stepped up.

“David fought for the Lord’s honor. We fought for honor. We fought against all odds, from being unknown at the beginning of the season and now, we’re unforgettable.”

Neighbors came back to his message at the end of the interview.

“Last night we spoke about how in this life, you will have heartache, but do not fear for I have overcome the world,” he said. “Jesus Christ said that in John 16:33. This is a game. This is a game. But these kids battle life everyday. And when life gets to be too much, we look at the ultimate example of Christ, and we trust and believe we can overcome because He did. In this game, and I wrote this (before the game), when we faced adversity, and when it came, we looked at each other in the eyes, we trusted and we believed we would overcome, and what happened?”

“We overcame!” the Lady Rockets exclaimed in unison.

