I love writing for the Roswell Daily Record and expressing my views on matters that affect Roswell and its citizens. There are also those times when I become nostalgic and express my thoughts about the “old days” and how much fun we had growing up in Roswell.

Unfortunately, those days are far behind us. We can only look back fondly about the richness of life in our fair city.

I am writing today about wishes — for myself and for those of the current generation growing up in a sensory rich world of instant gratification and abundant information.

I’m not sure what we call this current generation, but I’m thinking “Generation Y/Milennials” is one term, while “Generation X” is another used for the group behind them. Above these two are the massive group that I belong to, known as the “Baby Boomers.”

I’ve done some traveling around the world and it seems our country is poorly represented by the adventurous types willing to go out and challenge the hazards of traipsing around the planet in search of an adventure. If you’ve done any trips to New Zealand, Southeast Asia, or Australia, then you would see a ton of European kids who see travel as a rite of passage, and whose parents [auth] urge them out the door in search of adventure. I wish more of our kids had the courage to do so.

I think as parents we have failed our children and made them too dependent on us for many of the aspects of their lives. One wish I have is that we stop babying our children and make them more independent.

Let them fail and fall flat on their faces! But in this ultra-conservative world of political correctness, this view might be considered too harsh for poor little Johnny or Jane. Maybe it’s why we have decided that everyone who plays a sport gets a “participation” medal or trophy. I think this shows our children that competing is unimportant and getting by is acceptable.

PC, or political correctness, now guides our every action, thought and spoken word. I wish we could speak our minds and teach our children to do the same. I wish we could have games of soccer, basketball, baseball and others that give out trophies to the winners only. But then, many would argue that it sends the wrong message to our children. The message being: How badly would the losers feel and why, oh why would they then carry the stigma of “loser” the rest of their lives?

As a coach in baseball and soccer, I can tell you the children know who wins and who loses. Seeing the worst team you played against getting the same trophy you earned by being the best, again, sends the wrong message. Why excel in any part of life if the rewards are the same for those who don’t? It is my wish that we stop this practice.

Another wish I have is that we teach our children the art of patience in all the myriad facets of their lives. This begins with spoken conversations instead of the instant text messaging, tweeting and social media use of instant messaging. When did we demonstrate to our children this behavior is acceptable? I wish we could dial their number and they would have the need to hear our spoken words and not our written and often abbreviated text message reply. I wish they would want to listen to not only family, but to the world in general.

Finally, my last wish is that we had taken the time to be more politically active in our own lives so that our children would question why society often ignores their needs and desires. If this was so, then wouldn’t they choose to become more informed about the forces around them that shape their lives in directions not ultimately healthy for them and their future? Why have we raised a generation that is now raising a generation of statues who stand idly by as those who are stronger and more active create a world that will not ultimately serve the children of today?

I wish our children were more proactive to the world around them instead of being reactive once changes occur that they are unhappy with. We see them marching in the streets after an especially brutal and infamous act of murder is committed, or the oil companies choose to ignore the wishes of our Native Americans who want nothing to do with a pipeline crisscrossing their lands. They react after the damages have been done and there is nothing left to do but act out in frustration and anger.

I wish we would bring our children up to look at the problems ahead of them and create a world where they are the masters of their own destinies. That is what I wish!

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

