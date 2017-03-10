Username: 1

When you see a need, and you work to fill that need, the support you need comes from somewhere. Nobody knows this better than Judy Pittman. Founder of [auth] Agape Children’s Legal Services, Pittman is helping children up to age 21. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Hiring a lawyer generally requires financial sacrifice. Legal services are available for low income families, but, until the last few years, Chaves and Lea counties had nothing available for children in need of legal services.

Judy Pittman saw this gap and decided to champion the legal needs of children.

“We have New Mexico Legal Aid that represents adults,” Pittman said. “I thought how nice it would be to have a law office that provided legal representation for the rights and interests of children. So I mentioned this to a friend of mine and she provided the seed money to start Agape Children’s Legal Services.”

That was in 2008. The work she had been doing made the need abundantly clear.

“I was already working as a guardian ad litem for children in social service custody, foster children,” Pittman said. “But my representation was limited to only court appointments where there were children whose parents had them taken away and they were in foster care. Occasionally, I would find out about other legal matters where children needed representation.”

Once they had the resources, Pittman got busy.

“We formed the non-profit and I act as the director,” Pittman said. “I do not take a salary from Agape.”

She keeps Agape running efficiently. They’re quite busy.

“We run Agape out of my law office,” Pittman said. “We do limited fundraising. People hear about us and want to give a donation. Once a year we send out a letter and we might get a couple thousand dollars.

People come to me and will need an attorney for children. I’ll get a call from a judge who says they have a tough divorce case or a guardianship case down in Carlsbad or here. We need to hire a guardian ad litem. A guardian ad litem in a custody case or other legal matter might cost several thousand dollars.”

This is where Agape steps in.

“Usually, it’s people who do not have attorneys and the court needs some help with a children’s case, but the parents have no money so there’s no way to hire a guardian ad litem,” Pittman said. “We provide the money to an attorney. The judge will pick an attorney or I’ll go out and ask an attorney, and we provide funds.”

They handle most any legal need a child could have.

“It’s not limited to only divorces,” Pittman said. “We’ve done name changes. Children have come in to see me and indicated that they wanted to change their name. Maybe they were named for a parent who has never been in the picture, and we’ve provided a name change free of charge.”

Agape even helps with minor criminal matters.

“We had a young man who got in a minor criminal matter,” Pittman said. “He needed some legal representation, he was going to get into a very good college but he had a drinking incident that could have changed that. His parents didn’t have the funds to hire an attorney. We got legal representation to walk him through the process and he was able to get into the college he needed. I get a Mother’s Day card or a phone call from him.”

Guardianships are common work at Agape.

“There are a lot of grandparents raising their grandchildren,” Pittman said. “They will come to us needing legal representation on guardianship and we do a lot of that work.”

Some cases can be unique.

“One time I had a young man whose parents kicked him out of the house,” Pittman said. “He had no place to go. The courts ordered them to pay child support so that he could live. That happened for two months and they decided to take him back in.”

And sometimes the work has an urgency to it.

“We do some emancipations which are pretty cool,” Pittman said. “Kids who are 16 or 17, and are on their own but can’t get a lease, or are concerned about being picked up by social services. If they can meet the criteria for emancipation, we file the paperwork for them and get them emancipated. They don’t pay us anything.”

While Pittman volunteers her time with Agape, she can’t very well ask other attorneys to do the same. But there are a number of generous attorneys that she works with.

“Last week, I got a call from a judge who needed a guardian ad litem for two cases,” Pittman said. “So we provided $1,000 for each of those cases. If I privately do a guardian ad litem case, I’m putting in 24-25 hours. To ask an attorney to put in 30 hours for $1,000 is asking them to do a nice thing. But there are attorneys willing to do it and we’re appreciative. If I do cases for Agape I do them for free, but we can’t expect other attorneys to do that, and I can’t do all of them.

“We do work with some specific attorneys because lots of attorneys won’t bother with it. I know some attorneys willing to take a case. Retired Judge Charles Currier has done many guardianships for us on people that probably couldn’t get the legal work done.”

Agape gets support to do preventive works as well.

“One Saturday a month at the courthouse we put on a class called Parents and Children Together, PACT,” Pittman said. “We pay for a three-hour class and then for an attorney and paralegal to mediate cases. The court system provides a subsidy. Agape pays the rest. We save the court’s money for speakers and mediation. The program is called Children in the Middle, with scenario training by Sally Green. Henry Dickson is an attorney who runs the mediation and Vincent Espinoza is a paralegal who manages the program.”

Agape was structured to cover an age gap that has caused problems in the legal system for years.

“We represent children from birth to age 21. Sometimes we have parents whose children are turning 18, or grandparents raising special needs kids and they will need a legal guardian. So Agape will provide some funding to get the guardian ad litem in that case.”

The foster system is a good example of the problems Agape can solve.

“I have been guardian ad litem for kids in foster care,” Pittman said. “When they turn 18 it’s hard to magically not be their attorney. I was paid through the state to be their guardian ad litem. So now Agape can pick up where the state leaves off and I can help them up to age 21. I’ve helped with divorce cases, custody cases, a young man had gotten into a rental contract and left. They were trying to sue him. I was able to retain an attorney to help walk him through the negotiation process. He had grown up in the system, without parents to teach him.

“Imagine being 18, 19, 20 and you need legal assistance. You can barely get paid for working at a fast food restaurant. We provide that help. We’ve provided mediation for two young kids who had a child together.”

Most Agape’s work comes by word of mouth.

“We’ve run some announcements in the paper and we have brochures,” Pittman said. “The judges in Lea County and here know about us.”

Pittman hopes that people will remember Agape when giving and when a child is in need.

“We don’t go out and ask for funds,” Pittman said. “So when you’re sitting down to donate it would be great if you remember us. But more importantly, if you know of a child with a legal need, please send them to us.”

Agape is located at 215 W. Sixth St. in Roswell, and can be reached by calling 622-0020.

