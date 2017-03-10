Username: 1

“Finally, all of you, have unity of spirit, sympathy, love for one another, a tender heart, and a humble mind.” 1 Peter 3:8

Lent, which began 10 days ago on Ash Wednesday, is a season to focus on preparing our hearts for Easter through reflection, repentance and prayer. Many people engage in some form of Lenten discipline, whether giving something up, like certain food or drinks, or taking something on, like giving money or time to charitable pursuits.

I have found one meaningful way to observe the 40 days of Lent is to engage with other people, to spend time sharing each other’s stories, listening closely to the things that have formed people to be who they are in their faith and life journeys. American writer Margaret J. Wheatley says, “You can’t hate someone whose story you know.” Stories are filled with power and blessing as we encounter the divine working in each other.

So I would like to share with you a story. A story I can assure you is true.

This story, like most stories, occurred once [auth] upon a time; the particular time was when Philip had just turned four years old.

Philip and his parents were very best friends with a certain man and his wife. On this occasion, Philip and his mother went to visit their friends. The visit was not for a good time and happiness, but was rather for love.

You see, the man had just received word that his brother had died. His brother was a young man with a wife and three young daughters. So the man, the older brother, told his wife that they must go to California. They had been going to California a lot, for the father of the brothers had a brain tumor. He was still in the hospital after his second brain surgery when his younger son died in an automobile accident.

So Philip and his mother came to see the grieving couple as they prepared for another long journey.

The man showed Philip how to take care of his beloved parakeets and finches, how to feed them and change the cage liners and which ones might sit on your finger if you were very quiet. Philip was proud to be entrusted with such an important job. The woman showed Philip’s mother the plants that would need watering, then the two women went into the kitchen to make coffee while the man sat on the couch and Philip played on the floor.

Soon Philip climbed up on the couch beside the man and sat looking at his hands and swinging his legs. After a time of contemplation, Philip, who had just turned four, looked at the man and asked, “Did you cry when your brother died?”

The man — bless him for his honesty! — said, “Yes, I cried when my brother died.”

Philip took it in with a nod and fell to further contemplation, further swinging of his legs, further looking at his hands. Another moment, then he asked, “Were you sad when your brother died?”

The man said simply, “I was very sad when my brother died.” Bless, oh bless the man for the holy silence after his answer.

Further contemplation, longer this time, and Philip, not quite daring to look up at the man, said quietly, “I will be your brother.”

I assure you this story is true because it is my story. I was the man’s wife, best friends with Philip and his parents.

We carried this story to California and told it. Soon people were telling it to others, and coming to the bereaved family to say, I will be your brother, your sister, your son, your daughter. I know, like Philip knows, that being in a relationship means tears, and pain, and yes, even death. Because we know that the greatest gift we can give each other is to be in community with each other. To be sisters and brothers.

I will be your sister.

———

Rev. LaVonne Johnson-Holt is pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Roswell. The Daily Record invites local pastors to submit guest columns to rotate in this weekly feature. For more information, call managing editor Timothy P. Howsare at 575-622-7710, Ext. 301, or email editor@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Glennon gets Bears job, RG3 gets walking papers Wishes for the younger generation »