Username: 1

Fuentes

A spokesperson for the New Mexico education department said the agency will investigate the licensing situation involving a Mountain View Middle School teacher who pleaded no contest to embezzling more than $300,000 from a former employer.

Michelle Fuentes, a seventh-grade social studies teacher and cheerleading coach, entered a no contest plea Wednesday to a second-class felony charge of embezzling more than $20,000. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but indicates that the defendant will not offer a defense. After a no contest plea, a [auth] court can judge and sentence the individual as guilty.

The specifics of the charges against Fuentes following the June 28 arrest were that she stole more than $326,907.80 from a former employer, JJM Farms of Dexter, from March 2011 to January 2015 by using money from the business to deposit into her personal bank account and pay personal bills.

New Mexico Public Education Department spokesperson Emilee Cantrell said, “PED will investigate and take appropriate action.”

Cantrell added, “A conviction of embezzlement would generally result in an action on the license, and the Department typically seeks to revoke the license of convicted felons. The license holder would have the opportunity to contest the action in front of an independent hearing officer.”

Online state licensing renewal applications indicate that anyone responding “yes” to questions about arrests or convictions must provide complete documentation and will have their applications referred to the education department’s Professional Ethics Bureau.

Information about the status of Fuentes as an RISD employee was not provided after two days of questions to school district employees.

Her name continued to appear as a faculty member on the school website Thursday, and emails could be sent to the address given. Calls to the school phone number listed for Fuentes, however, were answered by a message about the phone not being set up yet.

Fuentes did not respond to emails sent to the school email address, and calls to her attorney, Michael E. Gomez, were not returned by press time.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Little League set to begin City Council approves court fine increases; Councilor Oropesa says hikes will be regressive »