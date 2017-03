Username: 1

Advertising





Shari Guess, age 53, of Roswell, passed away peacefully at Mission Arch Care [auth] Center with her mother at her side on Friday, March 10, 2017. God rest her soul.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Patrick Stewart should pack his bags Kaye Jordan »