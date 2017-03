Username: 1

I am writing in regards to the article on Patrick Stewart, who wants to be a U.S. citizen to fight and [auth] oppose Donald Trump.

What a reason to become a citizen! He has made a lot of money here in the states, so why was he not a citizen?

I think he should sell his house, pack his bag and go back to England, and tell the queen how to run her country.

Dee Whitney

Roswell

