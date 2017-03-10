Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the [auth] containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Timothy D. Blevins, 37, of the 1000 block of West 13th Street, was arrested on Monday at 12:26 a.m. in the 400 block of West 11th Street and charged with possession of marijuana.

Jimmy C. Garcia, 64, of the 200 block of East Hervey Drive, was arrested on Monday at 1:11 a.m. in the 400 block of West 11th Street and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation revealed smoking devices were seized.

Theodore Ray Contreras, 26, of the 700 block of Hickory Drive, was arrested on Monday at 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Hickory Drive and charged with aggravated assault against a household member.

Edgar Rodriguez-Chavira, 27, of the 700 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested on Monday at 7:54 a.m. in the 700 block of El Dora Drive/Pear Street and charged with controlled or counterfeit substance; distribution prohibited. An investigation revealed an amount of amphetamines/methamphetamines and crack cocaine were seized.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Hemlock Avenue on Monday at 12:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed over $12,000 in tools and hardware were stolen.

Vehicle burglary

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Holland Avenue on Monday at 8:39 a.m. in reference to a larceny. An investigation revealed a vehicle was damaged in the amount of $500, and wheels valued at $500 were stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of South Sunset Avenue on Monday at 4:04 p.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. And investigation revealed over $3,700 in property damage and over $1,700 in stolen property.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« DWI arrests in Chaves County Underprivileged children get help through Agape »