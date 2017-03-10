Little League set to begin
Warm weather is back and Roswell is taking full advantage. Noon Optimist Little League Baseball opens the season at [auth] its field at 1600 N. Montana Ave. Opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Practicing for the first game, from left to right, are Landon Victor, Tyler Conrad, Lucas Wright and Major Byrd. Behind the backstop are team mom Monica Conrad and coach Sean Schooley. (Curtis Michaels Photo)
