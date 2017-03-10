Username: 1

Advertising





Kaye Jordan was born August 9, 1942, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the only child of DK and Georgia Kelly. She crossed from this earth on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017, at 11 a.m., at South Park Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Arlet officiating. A tribute of Kaye’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com [auth] where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Kaye began twirling when she was quite small. She became quite proficient and starred in many band performances throughout high school and college. She started her own twirling school, Katie’s Kuties, when her family lived in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Kaye attended Albuquerque High School, but moved to Santa Fe High School for her senior year and graduated from there. At both Albuquerque High and Santa Fe High, she was a majorette. During her college years, she attended Eastern New Mexico University where she was a majorette and the featured twirler with the band. Kaye was talented, beautiful, and intelligent. Recognizing all of these qualities, while attending ENMU she was chosen as Who’s Who, Yucca Blossom, on the Homecoming court, Rose of Delta Sig, and first-runner up in the Miss New Mexico pageant.

She graduated from Eastern New Mexico University and received a Bachelor’s of Science degree with a major in Speech, Science, and Education. She later returned to Eastern New Mexico University and received her master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Kaye loved her chosen career as a Speech-Language Pathologist. She worked in the El Paso, Texas, and Carlsbad, NM, school systems, then moved to Roswell, NM, where she served as the Director of Speech-Language Pathology at the New Mexico Rehabilitation Center from June 2, 1980, to December 31, 2004. Among other credits to her name, she was actively involved with SERTOMA and served as the RIAC SERTOMA President, she was a Gold Coat Governor for SERTOMA, and during her time as governor, she brought the SERTOMA Neighborhood Park to Roswell.

Retirement allowed Kaye to spend time doing her two most favorite pastimes, reading and being an artist. She was an avid reader collecting books, both on her shelves and in her Kindle! But, art was Kaye’s talent and joy. She was a talented artist and excelled in creating images with clay. She found a niche for herself when she started to learn about the different saints. She researched each saint and then created a fun character statute of him or her. Her work was accepted into many art shows and was chosen Best in Galaxy in the UFO festival show. She was also known for her series of alien cartoons, “… And, back in Roswell,” which ran in the Roswell Shopper. Kaye was very active in the Fine Arts League of Roswell, NM, and many of her pieces were displayed in the Leagues’ Gallery. Many customers, friends, and family own a Kaye Jordan original saint. Kaye was a wonderful mother, caring daughter, and an amazing friend. She was certainly loved by many and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughter, JoLeene Boguslawski and her companions: Jasmine and Betsy.

In addition to her parents, Kaye was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly-Rhea Boguslawski and by her beloved companions Ashley, Raider, and Brandon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to SERTOMA International, 1912 E. Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO, 64132.

This tribute was written in honor of Kaye by her family.

Warm Summer Sun

Warm summer sun,

Shine brightly here,

Warm southern wind,

Blow softly here.

Green sod above,

Lie light, lie light.

Good night, dear heart,

Good night, good night.

—Mark Twain

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Shari Guess DWI arrests in Chaves County »