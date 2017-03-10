Username: 1

Regard[auth] ing TV Screens, I do go along with Velma L. Karr of Artesia (letter published March 1). I also am disappointed in the way TV listings are now; we have no morning listings, only beginning at the 6 p.m. hour. The old TV Screens was all week, Monday through Sunday, and I to used to record what I wanted to see all week. So … go back to the old TV Screens.

Tina Washington

Roswell

