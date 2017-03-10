Username: 1

During the month of January, Roswell’s finest men and women EMTs took me to the emergency room at ENMMC. The EMTs were the most professional and kind people. During both “taxi” rides they did their best to put me at ease while doing their medical magic.

While at the emergency room, I was treated with the utmost professional care and [auth] kindness from their hearts. As a woman, I lost whatever “dignity” I might have had. They just cleaned me up as if I had spilled a glass of water.

After the second arrival, I was admitted. During my “visit,” everyone treated me as if I was a VIP. The employees were a team that worked together.

Each time my husband left, with his situation, he could not find where he parked his truck. Security went out of their way finding his truck for him. On Friday, after using their private vehicles driving to Farmers, all the parking lots of churches, etc. I found my car keys in his pocket. There was no problem finding my car.

It was after 5 p.m, his long week of work was over and yet Jamie followed us home and made sure I got inside my home. How do I thank a true guardian angel?

There will always be a special place in my heart for the true kindness everyone treated us at ENMMC.

Fran Randall

Roswell

