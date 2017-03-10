Username: 1

In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in [auth] Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Standard

Name: Lee William Standard

Age: 39

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: March 8 for aggravated DWI, child abuse (child in vehicle during DWI), suspended license, no proof of registration, no proof of insurance

BrAC/BAC: .16

Arresting agency: RPD

Vizcarrando

Name: Veronica Vizcarrando

Age: 40

Resident of: El Paso, Texas

Arrested: March 9 for aggravated DWI, failure to maintain lane, open alcohol container in vehicle

BrAC/BAC: Refused

Agency: Roswell Police Department

