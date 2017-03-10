DWI arrests in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in [auth] Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Name: Lee William Standard
Age: 39
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 8 for aggravated DWI, child abuse (child in vehicle during DWI), suspended license, no proof of registration, no proof of insurance
BrAC/BAC: .16
Arresting agency: RPD
Name: Veronica Vizcarrando
Age: 40
Resident of: El Paso, Texas
Arrested: March 9 for aggravated DWI, failure to maintain lane, open alcohol container in vehicle
BrAC/BAC: Refused
Agency: Roswell Police Department
